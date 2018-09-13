BC+A plays Hope Sept. 21

The Hope College Great Performance Series will present the Bryn Cohn + Artists contemporary dance company Friday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. 8th St., Holland, at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 2011, New York-based BC+A consists of collaborative artists from diverse backgrounds who aim to explore the physical and imaginative boundaries of dance, in the process making the art form more accessible to the public.

The company has found critical acclaim among artists, press and audiences throughout New York, Boston, Seattle and Los Angeles.

“Dynamic,” said The Dance Enthusiast of the company. “Stunning moments of visual clarity … Bryn Cohn is a brilliant mind.”

BC+A, which has brought teaching programs to institutions including the California Institute of the Arts and City Ballet of Los Angeles, and will work with Hope College dance students while on campus.

Tickets are $23 for regular admission, $17 for senior citizens and Hope College faculty, $6 for children and free for Hope College students. For orders and reservations, call (616) 395-7890 or visit hope.edu/tickets.