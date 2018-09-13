Home Around Town BC+A plays Hope Sept. 21
BC+A plays Hope Sept. 21
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

BC+A plays Hope Sept. 21

0
9-13 Hope GPS 3x-cr
now viewing

BC+A plays Hope Sept. 21

9-13 Cranes kids crates 6x-cr
now playing

Harvesting fun

9-13 MBC She believed 2 6x-cr
now playing

Successful 'Baldy 2.0' eyes still better things

9-13 Canim stern 6x-cr
now playing

Canim visit celebrates nautical art here

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Michigan-born Reynolds will be missed

library
now playing

Library to host Clean Living Series starting Sept. 8

9-13 Glinski Tim 1x-cr
now playing

Douglas dramatist slates free readings Saturday

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

History Center honors Kutzel, Ashley

9-13 SDGC 6x-cr
now playing

Celebrating with friends

The Hope College Great Performance Series will present the Bryn Cohn + Artists contemporary dance company Friday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. 8th St., Holland, at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 2011, New York-based BC+A consists of collaborative artists from diverse backgrounds who aim to explore the physical and imaginative boundaries of dance, in the process making the art form more accessible to the public.

The company has found critical acclaim among artists, press and audiences throughout New York, Boston, Seattle and Los Angeles.

“Dynamic,” said The Dance Enthusiast of the company. “Stunning moments of visual clarity … Bryn Cohn is a brilliant mind.”

BC+A, which has brought teaching programs to institutions including the California Institute of the Arts and City Ballet of Los Angeles, and will work with Hope College dance students while on campus.

Tickets are $23 for regular admission, $17 for senior citizens and Hope College faculty, $6 for children and free for Hope College students. For orders and reservations, call (616) 395-7890 or visit hope.edu/tickets.

 

Related Posts
9-13 Cranes kids crates 6x-cr

Harvesting fun

Publisher 0
9-13 MBC She believed 2 6x-cr

Successful ‘Baldy 2.0’ eyes still better things

Publisher 0
9-13 Canim stern 6x-cr

Canim visit celebrates nautical art here

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video