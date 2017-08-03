B&E victim offers rewards

The victim of a July 12 breaking and entering at Douglas Estates, 2932 Blue Star Hwy., is offering rewards for the recovery documents and information leading to the suspect(s) arrest.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department July 27 issued notice the victim hopes to recover personal documents and identification, which are difficult or impossible to replace, from a safe, taken in the incident, plus other items.

He is offering a $500 reward for the return of the documents and identification, and a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit(s).

Persons who have information are asked to call the SDPD at (269) 857-4339, Allegan Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899 or Silent Observer at 1 (800) 554-3633.