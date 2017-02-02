Home Around Town Beach concessions serve city $30K profit
Beach concessions serve city $30K profit
By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck city’s decision four years ago to take over the Oval Beach concession stand is paying off with the sales of t-shirts, food and beverages bringing in about $30,000 in profit.

“Our concessions are going well,” said city treasurer Peter Stanislawski. “We’re making money.”

Stanislawski presented budget amendments to council at its Jan. 23 meeting. The amendments to revenues and expenditures are needed in part because the fiscal year is July 1 through June 30, according to city manager Kirk Harrier. That splits the summer Oval Beach season into two budget years.

Council approved adding $25,000 to revenues for the concession stand. That was the largest adjustment.

The next was a $10,000 expense for a police study. On Jan. 9 council hired Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., for $15,000 to research the appropriate level of police service needed in the city and the most cost-effective way to get it. Council had already set aside $5,000 for a study.

For the 2016 summer season — Memorial Day to Labor Day — the concession stand brought in $119,000, according to Stanislawski. The city spent $88,000 on its operation, much of that on wages and supplies, he said.

In 2013 the city decided to take over stand operations. Before then, it had contracted with independent food providers on a three-year basis. The contractor paid the city $3,000 annually.

The summer of 2016 was a busy season at the 50-acre park on Lake Michigan. The beach sold 41,200 daily passes for this season, an increase of 3,950 — 10.6 percent — over last summer’s 37,250.

The passes are for parking only, so a vehicle could carry more than one person. Also, bicyclists and pedestrians enter the beach for free.

A day pass is $8 from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The park is also the entrance to the more than 170-acre Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area with marked trails through the dunes.

 

