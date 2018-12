The den of Teddy bears perched in a corner of St. Peter’s Hall Saturday caught the eye of more than one young “hunter” at Christian Neighbors’ annual holiday breakfast, Santa sit and toys giveaway for children. Wouldn’t you know, the littlest girl went straight for the biggest bear, nearly twice her size — dragging “him,” wrestling with and falling on him, much as she might on a mattress the night before Christmas. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)