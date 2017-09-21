Beer for birds

Saugatuck Brewing Co. (represented by marketing coordinator Megan Scheerhorn, left) donated $1,695 to the Outdoor Discovery Center (whose visitor services coordinator Anna Daab is also shown) thanks to the brewery’s Birds of Prey fundraiser. From June through August, For every pint of beer purchased — such as Bald Eagle Brown and Peregrine Porter — SBC donated $1 (plus $5 for every growler fill) to Center projects, which include care for its Birds of Prey and education programs for conservation.