Beware grab-and-go car thieves, police say

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Police have two suspect vehicles and advise owners to keep car doors locked after a rash of thefts from vehicles up and down the lakeshore.

“We’ve handled four complaints in town here since Feb. 4,” Saugatuck-Douglas Interim Police Chief Steve Kent told The Commercial Record. “The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police have responded to other incidents in Saugatuck Township ranging south to Casco Township. Other thefts may have gone unreported.

“In most cases these are grab-and-go robberies,” he continued. “Suspects look for cash, clothing, shoes or other items they can steal quickly from unlocked vehicles.

“In two cases here the drivers had left their keys in their vehicles, but the thieves took the items only.”

Kent said police are looking for two suspect vehicles: a black or dark-colored early-2000s Chevrolet Impala, and a smaller, black GM sedan, mid- to late-2000s.

Sightings have shown them with several occupants, one of them possibly being female. One witness saw suspects wearing dark hoodies and at least one of them a white mask.

Kent advises owners to lock their cars, even if they only plan to be gone from them a short time, and watch for suspicious activities.

Report crimes in progress by calling 911 Central Dispatch. Share tips or information with your local police or by calling Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT O.