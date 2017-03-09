Home Around Town Beware grab-and-go car thieves, police say
Beware grab-and-go car thieves, police say
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Beware grab-and-go car thieves, police say

0
flashinglights
now viewing

Beware grab-and-go car thieves, police say

3-9 Sled dog boy husky 6x-cr
now playing

Dog days

douglassign
now playing

Dougals 'volcano' still spewing steam

35547428001_5255635960001_5255627120001-vs
now playing

Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La

3-9 Mayer honored-cr
now playing

Living legend

flashinglights
now playing

Suspect flees, nabbed in township woods

3-9 SPS art HS 6x-cr
now playing

25 SPS students harvest regional art awards

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

I've had it with credit cards

3-9 SHS concert band 5x-cr
now playing

SHS music 'preview' worth the wait

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Police have two suspect vehicles and advise owners to keep car doors locked after a rash of thefts from vehicles up and down the lakeshore.

“We’ve handled four complaints in town here since Feb. 4,” Saugatuck-Douglas Interim Police Chief Steve Kent told The Commercial Record. “The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police have responded to other incidents in Saugatuck Township ranging south to Casco Township. Other thefts may have gone unreported.

“In most cases these are grab-and-go robberies,” he continued. “Suspects look for cash, clothing, shoes or other items they can steal quickly from unlocked vehicles.

“In two cases here the drivers had left their keys in their vehicles, but the thieves took the items only.”

Kent said police are looking for two suspect vehicles: a black or dark-colored early-2000s Chevrolet Impala, and a smaller, black GM sedan, mid- to late-2000s.

Sightings have shown them with several occupants, one of them possibly being female. One witness saw suspects wearing dark hoodies and at least one of them a white mask.

Kent advises owners to lock their cars, even if they only plan to be gone from them a short time, and watch for suspicious activities.

Report crimes in progress by calling 911 Central Dispatch. Share tips or information with your local police or by calling Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT O.

 

Related Posts
3-9 Sled dog boy husky 6x-cr

Dog days

Publisher 0
douglassign

Dougals ‘volcano’ still spewing steam

Publisher 0
35547428001_5255635960001_5255627120001-vs

Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video