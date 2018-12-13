Beware holiday scams meant to steal money, identity

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

‘Tis the season when scammers raise their activity levels up a notch. The FBI just issued a warning listing several new and old scams about which consumers should be aware.

I myself have been subjected to the fake IRS agent, fake law enforcement agent and all sorts of credit card scammers. But when I skimmed the FBI list, I was surprised at the creativity of scammers trying to glean your personal information or steal your money.

Here’s a list of scams you need to look out for:

Online shopping scams. Abide by the edict, “If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Steer clear of unfamiliar internet sites offering unrealistic discounts on brand-name merchandise or gift cards as an incentive to buy a product. Most likely you will give away personal information and receive nothing in return.

Do not open unsolicited emails or click on links provided. Many of these, again, are online to get your personal information.

Social media scams. The latest trick is to write a post that offers gift vouchers or gift cards. Many pose as holiday promotions or contests that ask you to fill out an online survey designed to steal personal information. In addition, do not post photos of event tickets on social media, as scammers can use the barcode to re-create fake tickets for resale.

Smart phone app scams. Apps designed as games and offered free could be scams to steal your personal information. If you are hell bent on downloading a free game app, make sure it is from a reliable source, and by all means check out third-party reviews before you download.

Work from home scams. I’ve tried a couple of these and, as the FBI warns, came up empty. Postings offering work that can be completed from the comfort of your home aren’t always on the up and up. Pay particular attention to those that require a payment for instructions or products.

Never provide personal information until you have thoroughly researched the company and had a couple interactions with the potential employer.

Gift card scams. Be careful if someone asks you to purchase gift cards for them. Victims can receive either a fake email, spoofed phone call, or false text from a person in authority asking you purchase multiple cards for a heartfelt-sounding-but-totally made-up reason. The cards are then used to purchase illegal goods.

Phone solicitors seeking money for fake charities. These hucksters turn up in droves during the holiday season, figuring victims are in the mood to spend for the less fortunate or end-of-the-year tax deductions.

Giving money for legitimate causes is awesome, but make sure you know who it is you are giving to. Scammers are very good at pulling at your heartstrings. Often they claim they collect for police, firemen or injured veterans. Check them out before giving.

Merry Christmas, and don’t be fooled by the scammers peddling “snake oil.”