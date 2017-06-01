‘Big Reveal’ June 5 to show student-created space

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Five new Saugatuck High School graduates who went all-out on their “arts|in” project will share fruits of their efforts in a “Big Reveal” Monday, June 5, at the school, 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck, at 6 p.m. prior to the school board’s 7 p.m. meeting.

The public is invited to see and enjoy the new learning space they created, with community help, in the school’s high-ceilinged south concourse area, for themselves.

Kit Huffman, Claire Conley, Stephen Gombas, Nick Stormer and Xavier Cardona spent the first trimester of their senior years working with Twisthink design and strategy director Gordon Stannis, also a school board member, tackling the project-based learning question: How can we transform Saugatuck High School into a more productive and collaborative learning/work space?

Tours of Haworth and Herman Miller corporate offices, during which they met with both furniture-makers’ designers and space planners, plus a visit to see how Holland High School had addressed its space issues further piqued their interest.

By the end of the course the student team had designed two collaborative spaces for Saugatuck High School and wanted to bring their dreams to fruition. But they had no funding for their project and their arts|in seminar, coordinated through the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, had ended.

The five volunteered to keep working, Stannis did too, they pitched their ideas to Herman Miller and Haworth executives and the firms bought in, donating furniture for the space the team had envisioned.

Other contributions—white boards, plants, supplies and more—came from DeLeeuw Lumber Co., Don’s Greenhouse, Jonker’s Gardens, Newell Brands Specialty Gardens and Bill Underdown.

The result? A gift from these five new graduates — with help from the SCA, businesses and community leaders—of space for present and future SHS students, staff and faculty to enjoy and use.

“Since that initial meeting,” Stannis told the design team, “you have demonstrated imagination, creativity and tenacity. You (as a team) have rallied. I have watched you grow as individuals and (more importantly) as a team. It has been my privilege to observe this.”

Huffman called her arts|in experience “different, because I was able to learn how to work in groups better. In other classes I only have a few days or just that class period to work in groups, but here I had 12 weeks to develop my skills.” (Her and her teammates’ subsequent volunteer efforts were in addition.)

“This will be very helpful in college and for real work experience,” the new SHS grad said.