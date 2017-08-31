Home Around Town Birds Eye view
Birds Eye view
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Birds Eye view

0
8-31 Bird’s Eye fire 6x-cr
now viewing

Birds Eye view

8-31 Savor mom kid 3x-cr
now playing

Flavor savors

Saug fish
now playing

City OK's agreement to end 8-year awning flap

4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr
now playing

Northshore basin proposal faces tests

highschoolsign
now playing

Saugatuck schools slate Nov. 7 millage votes

8-31 Chain ferry Fred 4x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck officials 'pull Rep. Upton's chain'

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

State seeking guardrail costs adds insult to injury

8-31 Chuck 5x-cr
now playing

'Regular' holds down Gables stool 50 years

8-31 Cops kids 5x-cr
now playing

Unity gives to help cops & kids

A fire at Fennville’s Pinnacle (former Birds Eye) Foods Inc. Aug. 23 left holes in a warehouse roof but otherwise did little damage and was doused quickly by six local fire departments that responded. A 4:50 p.m. call from the large industrial building at 100 Sherman St. drew crews from Fennville, Saugatuck, Graafschap, Hamilton, Ganges and South Haven firefighters who accessed the roof via Saugatuck’s ladder truck. Flames and smoke coming from a part of the building’s second story were quelled within roughly 30 minutes, said Fennville Fire Chief Sarah Bushee-Zawila. About 10 employees were evacuated. (Photo by Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik)

Related Posts
8-31 Savor mom kid 3x-cr

Flavor savors

Publisher 0
Saug fish

City OK’s agreement to end 8-year awning flap

Publisher 0
4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr

Northshore basin proposal faces tests

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video