Birds Eye view

A fire at Fennville’s Pinnacle (former Birds Eye) Foods Inc. Aug. 23 left holes in a warehouse roof but otherwise did little damage and was doused quickly by six local fire departments that responded. A 4:50 p.m. call from the large industrial building at 100 Sherman St. drew crews from Fennville, Saugatuck, Graafschap, Hamilton, Ganges and South Haven firefighters who accessed the roof via Saugatuck’s ladder truck. Flames and smoke coming from a part of the building’s second story were quelled within roughly 30 minutes, said Fennville Fire Chief Sarah Bushee-Zawila. About 10 employees were evacuated. (Photo by Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik)