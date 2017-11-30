Home Around Town Bittersweet
CR 1_CR 1
Exit 41 landowner eyes commercial/residential plan

CR 1_CR 1
Dousing in the dark

CR 1_CR 1
New harbor holiday tree lights up Saturday

winter
Warmth defers Saugatuck snow/ice removal talks

CR 1_CR 1
Randolph, Dokianakis join SCA board

7-20 Retro boat 5x-cr
Saugatuck Ok's alcohol sales at boat rental business

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
Blue Star

IMG_1345
Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
Our 'representatives' continue to fail

CR 1_CR 1
'Christmas Carol' to open fourth decade here

CR 1_CR 1State championship football games are like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates … advancing is great, but you never know what you’ll get. Saugatuck High School’s first such foray to Detroit’s Ford Field since 2010 ended Saturday with a 21-0 defeat to defending Division 7 titlist and familiar rival Pewamo Westphalia. (See stories on Pages 8 and 9.) Jeannette Diaz took the photo of the Indians holding their runner-up trophy afterward. Jennifer Drew captured the image of the SHS student section celebrating their team’s efforts and season-long success.

