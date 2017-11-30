Bittersweet

State championship football games are like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates … advancing is great, but you never know what you’ll get. Saugatuck High School’s first such foray to Detroit’s Ford Field since 2010 ended Saturday with a 21-0 defeat to defending Division 7 titlist and familiar rival Pewamo Westphalia. (See stories on Pages 8 and 9.) Jeannette Diaz took the photo of the Indians holding their runner-up trophy afterward. Jennifer Drew captured the image of the SHS student section celebrating their team’s efforts and season-long success.