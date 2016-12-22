Blackhawks come up short against Kalamazoo Christian

By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

FENNVILLE—This may be the Christmas season, but second-year Fennville girls’ basketball coach Cory Howard wasn’t really in the holiday spirit Friday, Dec. 16, after his team fell to a Kalamazoo Christian outfit 74-39.

“(Kalamazoo Christian) deserved to win,” Howard said. “They played so much harder and better than us.”

The victory was like opening some presents a week early for Kelly Allen, who has been coaching at KC for 11 years.

“We played very hard, the way we should always play,” Allen said after her club raised its mark to 3-2. “We can be a very good team when we come to play like we did tonight.”

Much of Howard’s praise was reserved for Josie Galiger.

“We needed everyone to play like Josie did,” Howard said of his junior guard-forward, who not only tallied 13 points, but also yanked down 10 rebounds and picked the pocket of several Comet players on the way to collecting five steals. “I can’t say enough about the way Josie played.”

Howard’s daughter, freshman Coryne Howard, also played well in the loss, scoring 13 points to match Galiger for team-high honors.

“The scary part is she’s only a freshman,” Allen said of Fennville’s young point guard.

Comet senior Haley Balkema had her way throughout the game in registering 21 points.

“Haley played very well,” Allen said. “We can be a dangerous team when she plays like that.”

Kalamazoo Christian led from the outset, jumping out to an 18-8 first-quarter lead on the way to enjoying a 40-21 halftime advantage. The Comets, who limited the Blackhawks to only eight fourth-period points, were on top 59-31 after 24 minutes.

“They shot the lights out,” Howard said.

Contact Leo Martonosi at leomartonosi@gmail.com.