By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Give A Fig

Douglas is promoting a new downtown business: fig leaf sales.

A city bureaucrat recently asked The Palette owner Peter Gower to remove a nude male portrait from his gallery window, citing General Ordinance 134 dealing with “display of obscene material to minors.”

In the painting a dark-skinned man lets it all hang out — including that appendage between male legs no one should dare look at. That’s why my parents never let me undress. The horror Or go in a locker room.

It isn’t a painting I’d put in my living room or hang in my first-grade classroom. But legitimate art, I’d say.

Gower removed the work and it sold soon after, not hurt by its notoriety. He put in its place a painting of a blonde woman in a short dress baring one breast. A “For Sale” sign now also hangs nearby.

Taboos are different with female nudity. Men can go topless on most U.S. beaches; women can’t. “Tasteful” depictions of female breasts are OK in most public galleries and museums, but not genitalia for men or women.

Given that, imagine my shock when I saw Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture in Florence, Italy. Or his Sistine Chapel paintings — in a church, no less!

Thank God “Art Coast of Michigan” cities have stood up against such blasphemies. Remember when Saugatuck City Council banned a bronze sculpture of a nude baby scrawling “Who is responsible here?” on a blue wall near city hall 11 years ago? “Art city bans art” headlines drew national derision and council soon after rescinded the ban. Art ‘Round Towns sponsors pulled the plug on their annual public sculpture shows soon thereafter.

At least Douglas is drawing a line against — or across — such expression. Should the city devolve to standards of 1400s Europe, the next thing you know we may have a Renaissance.

In Genesis Adam and Eve used fig leaves to cover their nethers after eating forbidden fruit from the tree of knowledge. Many paintings and statues thereafter placed fig leaves over subjects’ genitals.

I remain a believer and practitioner. Procreating and peeing can be issues with those leaves in the way. But for morality’s sake it’s worth it.

When life gives you penises, make something else with them. Douglas may not be able to fill the old Haworth plant but knows how to empty downtown. Why not a fig leaf plant to solve both these?

Have the plant produce leaves, then dispatch city bureaucrats, armed with them and Scotch tape, to chase down offending art and much more.

Why does the City of the Village allow naked animals — dogs, cats, birds, squirrels, backyard chickens …? Scandalous. What about flowers’ reproductive organs on display in the downtown bump-outs?

The more time civic leaders spend hiding nature, the less they will have to enforce laws selectively. A win-win.

Wait, there’s more. When the leaves dry up or change color so they no longer complement what they’re concealing, the city can requisition more shipments, keeping demand evergreen for this business.

As you can’t see, I’m not reproducing the painting in question to illustrate this column. Despite the above, I get it. As a general circulation newspaper, we respect and acknowledge tastes in our culture are what they are.

Which doesn’t mean we cannot have fun with them. The city advanced one argument — that The Palette is across Center Street from Beery Field, where children play — as a reason officials were especially concerned about the subject painting being displayed there.

To me that is a red herring. Children are everywhere. As a parent, I know. Often in places you may not want them. Would the painting have not been obscene, in the bureaucrats’ judgment, shown elsewhere in a downtown window?

“It’s not for my sake; it’s for the children,” I hear time and again. Larry Nassar, Jerry Sandusky, pedophile priests … anyone can use it. Is it better to teach kids to be ashamed of their bodies early?

No one is more cynical than those who believe our innocence has been stolen. I get that too. It goes back to Adam and Eve.

Or even before, I guess.