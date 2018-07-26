By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No Right

There is no right to literacy, a federal judge has ruled. If there were, this column would make most renounce it. U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III June 30 dismissed a lawsuit focused on the poor reading skills of Detroit schools students.

“When a child who could be taught to read goes untaught,” he said, “the child suffers a lasting injury — and so does society.” But it doesn’t follow that the Constitution specifies a level of education, Murphy’s law reading added. Lawyers for the students and families bringing the suit say they will appeal.

I love Detroit. “Who is responsible here?” — as the sculpture Saugatuck City Council briefly banned in 2007 asked — for woes in the Motor City?

The suit names Gov. Rick Snyder and state education officials, but not Detroit voters who for years chose city officials, including school boards, who helped land them in this pickle. Screw emergency managers appointed by the state. All plaintiffs want from the rest of us is blank checks.

Why not sue Detroit Public Schools? They have no money, so school officials say; that’s the problem in the first place. Or not enough. Or what they have is mismanaged. Or … None of which helps kids. Ergo, plaintiffs hew to First Rules of Justice:

1) Sue deep pockets.

2) Scapegoat someone else.

Michigan’s magic money wand can cure anything. Look at state roads, at least six of which buckled during the recent July 4 heat wave. Concrete slabs expanded beyond the often-patched spaces in their joints, causing surfaces to break.

“As roads get older and older,” said Department of Transportation engineer John Staton, “they become more and more temperamental.” Funny, so do taxpayers. When demands are placed on us past a breaking point, such as too much is being taken, something has to give.

Teaching kids to read is important. Detroit children have fewer opportunities, as a comparative whole, than children here. Teachers in Saugatuck do a fine job, but they start by and large with kids who are well fed, given regular medical care, safe at home and outside, and encouraged to learn and explore many options. Saugatuck teachers build roads to tomorrow with solid materials. Detroit teachers too often start with sand.

Throwing money at problems is not the answer: the money goes, problems stay. Put value in, I want assurance I’ll get it back. Same with teaching literacy without thought to how students use or misuse that fluency. What you get is a tabloid audience, which in turn acts and votes that way.

With Detroit it’s tougher. A culture and cycle of poverty exists in its population. How do you break from it if it’s all you have known or learned?