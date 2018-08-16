By Scott Sullivan

The Man Who Mistook Football for a Hat

Add to Oliver Sacks’ case studies in “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat” University of North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora, who claims the game that paid him $1.85 million last year is “under attack.”

Fedora — whose Tar Heels finished 3-9 overall and last in their conference in 2017 — fears folks using data to link head blows his players face every play with CTE threaten our nation’s greatness. Better that than UNC using won-loss data last fall to fire him.

Changes proposed by fact-mongers to make football safer “would mean the decline of our country,” Fedora says. “Football has had a major impact on who we are as a country.”

I assume he enjoyed major impacts himself while playing. What would America be had not Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson not learned life lessons busting their noggins to knock out rivals?

Sacks, the late British neurologist, wrote about persons afflicted with fantastic perceptual and intellectual aberrations. Safer “hats,” as in helmets, might help with football. But what kind of wimp wears anything before crashing headfirst into hulks fed and fueled by the latest chemistry?

Next thing you know, millionaire practitioners of this sport that defines our greatness may be forced by owners to stand and salute when our anthem about “the land of the free” is played.

So what if a study last year found Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in 99 percent of dead National Football League players’ brains? Or the league itself has at last acknowledged that banging your head repeatedly might be linked with harm caused by banging your head repeatedly?

Nothing makes America great like ignoring evidence. Look at what President Trump is doing. He wants us to be great again, which implies we weren’t until he was President, but at some point were — maybe when football was played without helmets, period.

“I fear the game will be pushed so far to one extreme that you won’t recognize it 10 years from now,” says Fedora. “If it gets to that point, our country goes down too.”

You can bust your head playing basketball, baseball, beer pong and more games if you are as clumsy as me. If they go, no sweat. But football?

I played the game into high school, then quit. Due to head blows, I thought our coach was a Nazi. In retrospect, my teen judgment was too lenient. My old school’s stadium is named after him to this day.

Fedora Field is surely next. Instead of Mad Haters the Tar Heels will be re-nicknamed the Mad Hatters. Football games, absent skulls being crushed, will become like tea parties.

When I played we practiced in pads in the pre-season August sun. No cooling lake breezes in the farm flats of Indiana. Coaches fed us salt tablets — yellow, like suns — to fight dehydration. At least no one died of goiters.

I love football to this day. But the Vietnam War era made a few addled adolescents like me doubt the game’s martial ethos.

Sacks believed aphasiacs — persons unable to understand or express speech —could not be lied to — at least in words. In “Hat” he describes a group laughing at an unspecified pre-Trump President’s speech.

“Here then was the paradox of the President’s speech,” Sacks observed. “We normals — aided, doubtless, by our wish to be fooled — were indeed well and truly fooled (Populus vult decipi, ergo decipiatur). And so cunningly was deceptive word-use combined with deceptive tone, that only the brain-damaged remained intact, undeceived.”

Does the football coach named for a hat espouse brain damage having himself reaped its benefits?

Paradoxes all.