By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Junk Art in Bath

What is art? Or more to the point, what isn’t? These questions have vexed mankind since at least 2013 when Saugatuck cracked down on an awning-turned-butterfly whose creator/homeowners claimed it was art protected by free speech rights.

Issues like that are beyond my skill set. So is writing. But the Junk Art in Bath case? Roughly, it goes like this:

Bath Township in central Michigan is trying to remove Robert Park’s “art” sculpture made of trash on his private property a half-mile away from town before its “Trash to Treasure” art contest/benefit Oct. 6.

Some neighbors have called Park’s 1,000-foot-long “The Blue Loop” junk but he calls it art. The conflict landed in court after Bath cited Park for violating its anti-junk ordinance. He said he thought cleaning up his yard by converting its contents into an outdoor installation featuring blue-colored pieces of found objects, trash and surplus items would satisfy the ordinance.

Officials are pressing ahead with the violation, saying residents have called “The Blue Loop” an eyesore. “The township has a legitimate government interest in removing blight,” says its attorney Chris Patterson.

Parks’ lawyer William Metros counters the case should be dismissed because it violates his client’s rights to due process and to express himself.

The “One Person’s Trash is Another’s Treasure” trend long has had legs in art circles (as opposed to squares). The Saugatuck Center for the Arts this summer hosted Michelle Stizlein’s “Industrial Nature” exhibition of recycled goods turned into oversized moths and butterflies.

The SCA’s coming show “El Sueño Americano: The American Dream” opening Oct. 25 features some 100 photographs by former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol janitor Tom Kiefer of items — some “everyday,” some deeply personal — found or confiscated from persons caught illegally crossing the Arizona border. He shot them — the items, not people — on their way to the dump.

There’s a lot of stuff folks think is art I would trash. Dive in my dumpster and you’ll find Rembrandts, Leonardos and Michelangelos I’ve disposed of to make way for one-of-a-kind kitchen magnets and gardeners buttocks. When neighbors complain they are eyesores I say, “You’re eyesores.”

I support free speech as a matter of course knowing most will be coarse. What’s loud commands not just attention these days but reverence. So what if the volume and value of claims screamers make are opposites?

The butterfly awning was one of those Michigan Art Coast classics that rank with the “Who Is Responsible Here?” sculpture ban and jailing a street performer whose dad was a law professor.

It’s good to know we’ve been joined by Bath cleaning up free-speech messes disguised as messages. Just deploy ordnance — sorry, an ordinance — to blow them up.

Park holds an art degree from Michigan State University, but — go figure — mostly supports himself as a house painter. He says he takes heart in a Florida court’s decision last month supporting a couple’s right to paint their home like Vincent Van Gogh’s ”Starry Night,” their autistic son’s favorite painting.

The next hearing on his case will be Halloween, a day when recycled materials are often used to create kids’ costumes, such as shower curtains becoming capes.

Bath was best known pre-Park for a May 18, 1927, disaster in which farmer and school board member Andrew Kehoe, angry over losing an election for town clerk and under notice for foreclosure, freely expressed his displeasure. How? By killing his wife and setting off bombs in his house, farm buildings and the local school. They killed 44 people — 38 of them children — and himself. It was the worst school mass murder in U.S. history at the time — and violated a Bath ordinance as well.

Today’s new, improved ways to slaughter schoolchildren show times change but dumb is constant. So are art questions. With a judge in Bath we are sure to see what comes out in the wash.