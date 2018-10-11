By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Unmoved Mover

The unmoved mover is the rage everywhere I go.

“How ‘bout those Lions?” my Blatz-guzzling friends cry.

How about Aristotle?

“Too much air in bottles? Try cans. Or drink straight from the tap!”

I know they’re down with the Greek philosopher who asserted “the bare existence of change requires a first cause, an unmoved mover whose existence underpins the ceaseless activity of the world of motion.”

“We could use an O-lineman like that.”

“We got too many stiffs who can’t move already.”

“Oh yeah?”

Calm down, boys, I said. Can’t we all just agree that the Lions suck?

“But why do they suck?”

“It’s the offense!”

“Defense!

“Coaching!”

“Management!”

“Detroit’s cursed!”

“We’re all cursed!”

“What about the Unmoved Mover?”

I’m glad you asked, I said. Aristotle describes, “an immortal, unchanging being ultimately responsible for all wholeness and orderliness in the sensible world.”

“Where do we find that?”

“A sensible world? Or a coach that can make the Lions make sense? Sabans and Belichicks don’t grow on trees.”

Aristotle said the number of unmoved movers equals the number of separate movements as governed by celestial spheres. So between 47 and 55.

“That ups our chances. So where are those spheres?”

Science has long since debunked those models.

“So there aren’t any unmoved movers?”

I didn’t say that. Aristotle ended with a quote from the Iliad: “The rule of many is not good; one ruler let there be.”

“Sounds like something R.J. Peterson would say. That ruler, of course, being him.”

I pondered that. You said I can drink it straight from the tap? I asked.

“Touchdown!”

“The Lions scored a touchdown!?”

“Wait, there’s a flag …”

“Why do we put up with this?”

We are drawn to misery that builds character, I explained.

“So says the masochist. But they don’t build anything.”

Aquinas said God is the unmoved mover, And sorrow can be alleviated by good sleep, a bath and a glass of wine.

“The Lions are taking a bath already. Now you’re throwing them to the Christians?”

“Oh no! Fumble!”

“Will this never end?”

Let’s obsess on something less painful, I said. Like the Saugatuck Township recall.

“I thought you said less painful.”

Seems there won’t be a candidate forum because the Holland League of Women Voters can’t get the eight people seeking board seats together in one time or place.

“That’s odd,” said Pete, “since they all want to be on a body that meets at least once a month at a designated place and time.”

Am I wrong, I said, to want unity in community? To respect firefighters and the township board for doing what they think is best for constituents? To want fire safety and for builders to get a fair shake?

“‘A friend to all is a friend to none,’ said Aristotle.”

No fair using him against me. What if it’s all contrived?

“All?”

Ideas there’s an unmoved mover, the Lions will win a playoff game someday and harmony, not harm and money, can prevail in politics?

“Aristotle said hope is a waking dream. And the gods are too fond of a joke.”

“Enough with the Greeks. Have a Blatz.”

“We’re out.”

“You call that a penalty?”

“What? On the Lions?”

“Running out of beer?”

“Dealing with politics?

All the above, I said.