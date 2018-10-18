By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Equal Opportunity Bigots

Publisher Mike Wilcox complained here last week about writer Sarah Jeong saying, “It’s kind of sick how much I enjoy being cruel to old white men.”

As an old white man myself, I am not appalled. I applaud her honesty. Bigotry is one of the few equal opportunities we have left. Men, women, whites, blacks, persons of all creeds and sexual orientations can join hands hating others.

We may not know who we are, but know who we’re not and can affirm ourselves tearing down those people. Kum Ba Ya.

As a white male my guilt began at conception. Little did I know, as an embryo, I was responsible for centuries of oppressing others.

I was not old at first. Plus my culpability waned in summers when I grew sunburned. But in winters I became Simon Legree again.

With each day I did not change sexes, skin color or religion to whichever suffered most from discrimination in that particular time and place, it grew worse.

The New York Times at least is forgiving. “We hired Sarah Jeong,” the newspaper said in August, “because of the exceptional work she has done covering the internet and technology at a range of respected publications.

“Her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment,” the paper went on. “For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers.

“She sees now that this approach only served to feed the vitriol that we too often see on social media. She regrets it and the Times does not condone it.”

I’m OK with that. I’ve regretted plenty of things I have said — even without the incentive of being rewarded a high-paying job or jail time as a consequence. I’ve seen the crap internet trolls — no doubt many of them white men — poison social media with. Some “social.”

I’ve even seen local newspapers use anonymity — “We won’t use accusers’ names to protect them against reprisal from named persons they are smearing — as carté blanche for their own hate. At least Jeong has owned it.

You could also say as Harvard Law School graduate, Forbes writer, senior editor of The Verge in her 20s and now a Times editorial board member, not every door’s been closed to her.

As a white man I lack the get-out-of-jail-free card to say I was only imitating rhetoric of harassers. Worse, I can’t jump, don’t have rhythm, will never have babies nor be entitled to reparations for past injustices caused by people I didn’t have anything to do with. But I can at least affirm myself blaming others, whom I have stereotyped, and whining.

Our Allegan editor led his Oct. 4 column, “I really don’t want to talk about Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.” Which of course is exactly what he then did do.

We are used to big “buts” in this business. The Kavanaugh hearings provided the spectacle we could all gripe about you’d expect.

I can’t recall all the stupid things I did yesterday, much less 30 years ago. I wasn’t so old then, but it gets me off at least one of Jeong’s hooks. If I was assaulted by a woman then, I’ve repressed it.

Which is why I’m glad for the “Me Too” movement. I know too many women who were abused by bigger, stronger and sometimes-powerful men, scarred and scared to speak up about it. If assailants aren’t held accountable, what stops them from continuing?

Notice I said “them.” I’m not ready yet to accede I am seed of Hitler or serial abusers. Nor that Jeong’s “#CancelWhitePeople” hashtag asking, “Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins,” can be fully excused as satire.

Young people do and say angry and immature things. So do old ones. Bigotry knows no barriers. How deep do we want to dig for past skeletons? How much satire am I “guilty” of? Figures of all faiths were saps for forgiving, right?

If our standard for holding a public office, much less being a journalist, is a blameless life, unemployment lines will be endless.

I’m just me. Will you be my friend?