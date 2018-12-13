By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Anal

“Anal” is Stage 2 of Freud’s psychosexual development. “Oral” comes first, as we know from listening to most commentators. Then “Phallic,” “Latency” and “Genital.” The last lasts from puberty until death. What a way to go.

Equate “analysis” with excrement and you misunderestimate (as ex-President George W. Bush put it) Freud. Adding “psycho” as a prefix, the Freud created theories and therapies to treat mental-health disorders.

Think Einstein defined insanity as “doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”? You’re nuts; the line has been misattributed. Psychoanalysis can help you think something different.

Take Douglas, which last week hired an outside planning consultant to conduct a marketing analysis of downtown, waterfront and neighborhoods development.

Don’t mistake this for anything past consultants Edgewater Resources, Williams & Works, Main Street America, Your Town and so on were paid by taxpayers to present us. As Monty Python might say, this is something completely different.

I look forward to LANDUseUSA owner/president Sharon Woods, CRE, CNUa, NCI, MA “acquiring information to develop a comprehensive strategy that will provide a foundation for informed decision making by identifying the potential for future retail, entertainment, recreating, dining and housing choices as well as the adaptive reuse of vacant buildings and properties.”

No one with all those acronyms after her name would just simply “fix things.”

Consultants, like psychoanalysts, help many. Studies by trained professionals who bring outside perspectives — no local strings attached nor pre-set agendas past getting paid — have value. Knowing what you are doing before you do it makes so much sense I may have to try it.

Still, based on experience, here are my concerns:

As soon as you hire an “independent, outside” consultant, they’re no longer either. If they don’t deliver what you pay them to do, you find someone else. Take lawyers … obligatory “please” here. How can two professionals with similar legal training argue opposite sides? I know: at their clients’ bidding. I heard one cite “donated ads.” Are those related to “jumbo shrimp”?

Once your consultant gives you the latest and greatest infographics, data, options and cost estimates for them … then what? How’s the harbor authority doing getting the harbor dredged? Don’t just do something, stand there.

Over and over we get study results, then do nothing. All the options they present us cost more monetarily and politically than kicking the can once more down the road before seeking grants for the next consultant. The art of the deal and delay are two different things.

Had I told my parents I was going to skydive before I did they’d have killed me first. My decision to pull the ripcord was less existential than T.S. Eliot’s, “Do I dare to eat a peach?” The deadline was concrete unless I hit something softer.

Rising Great Lakes levels have given the harbor a similar softer deadline than Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson’s constant warning we’ve almost run out of time to “save” it.

“Tomorrow Never Knows” sang The Beatles, but it’s a good bet that what goes up will come down eventually. Silt will keep happening meanwhile, bringing PCBs and more treats from upstream to fill in the harbor’s bottom.

With luck we will be retired and collecting benefits when lake levels drop again and the harbor reverts to the delta it was becoming in 2013. “Some day,” we can tell our kids, “this will all be yours.”

That said, I too often suffer paralysis through analysis. Who can’t benefit from more information? Since it’s a risk doing anything, paying for studies is something, right? If we wait till we’re certain, we’ll wait forever. Taxes, death, then what?

Back to leaping from airplanes. Some believe gravity is more reliable than humanity. But at least we can mitigate its effects.

Had I not pulled the ripcord, I could have landed on a conveniently-placed mattress, trampoline or my head. The latter would let me escape unscathed except by concern I’d be sued for the crater using my head created.

Even a snowball in hell has hope.