By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Upstairs/Downstairs

You don’t expect to hear Nietzsche in the woods while shooting runners heading for a graveyard. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” a woman’s voice warbled through a boom box to fire up turkey trotters.

“Great choice,” I told the volunteer standing next to my videocorder. “Nietzsche.”

“Who?” he said. “The singer is Kelly Clarkson.”

“Who?” I asked.

I’m in the woods about pop culture, as I studiously ignore it. Clarkson, my wife told me, is the latest star I have never heard of. Her song “Stronger,” which purloins the line from Nietzsche’s 1833 “Twilight of the Idols,” was a hit single 133 years later.

There’s nothing wrong with well-crafted ear candy. Big-name performers and high-end studios crank out bankable products based on “I love” or “I hate” you themes. Sometimes “I love and hate you” sells even better.

In “Stronger” Clarkson tells off an ex-flame “You think you left me broken down … You don’t know me ‘cause you’re dead wrong … Doesn’t mean I’m lonely when I’m alone” she sings with brio that doesn’t mean it’s convincing.

Nor was my recovery from a broken right elbow, apparently. I’d suffered it falling Nov. 9 while trying to lug too much laundry upstairs. I’d had surgery the next day, returned to work in Saugatuck-Douglas, shot the trail run in Dowagiac, had the stitches removed on Thanksgiving eve and was also x-rayed.

“The broken bone,” said the doctor, “has detached from the metal we put in Nov. 9. We have to redo it.”

“At least I am not an ‘Imaginary Invalid,’” I told my wife.

“Who wrote that?” she asked.

“Moliére.”

“You cite 19th-century German philosophers and 18th-century French playwrights but never heard of Kelly Clarkson?”

“I save my brain for important things.”

“How about staying upright? You fell going downstairs in May, then upstairs.”

“The May fall,” I noted, “hurt my left shoulder, the November one my right elbow. At least I’m mixing things up.”

“You don’t know your elbow from your a**.”

“I haven’t broken that.”

“Yet,” she said.

The root of re-surgery is resurge, I think with brio like Clarkson’s. In my downtime, why not run for president? As huge as the loss of pay and prestige would be from my media job, it didn’t stop Mike Bloomberg last week.

“Remember the Gatorade ads that urged us to ‘Be Like Mike’?” I asked my wife.

“They were for basketball star Michael Jordan, not Bloomberg,” she said.

“I may not have a 45-inch vertical leap nor even be able climb stairs successfully. But like the other Mike, I can launch my campaign with a $30-million ad blitz.

“Ha ha,” she said.

“What’s the difference between me and him?”

“To start with, $58 billion.”

It hurt when she laughed, but not as much as my elbow. With the right Nietzsche line, perhaps I too could write a zillion-selling pop song that enables me to become Commander in Chief.

“God is dead”? I ruled that out quickly. Ditto “Woman was God’s second mistake.” Why should she-persons take a backseat?

Another Nietzche line, “Insanity in individuals is rare — but in groups, parties, nations and epochs it is the rule”? rang true. But I wasn’t sure party heads would accept that.

Moliére had a better head for parties. “I prefer a pleasant vice to an annoying virtue,” he said. Now recreational pot is legal, a song with lines like that and “I have a knack for easing scruples” might land my yet-to-be-broken part in the Oval Office.

“You’re not dead,” my wife said. “So how come you’re getting weaker?”

“I’ve given up Nietzsche in favor of Moliére,” I answered. ‘We only die once, but for such a long time,’ he said also. Think voters will go for that one?”

“I’d go as far away as I could,” she said.