By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Love in a Time …

Gabriel Garcia Márquez’s novel “Love in The Time of Cholera” deals with lovesickness as an illness. Cólera in Spanish also means “human rage or passion,” as does “choleric” in English.

Swap cholera for Covid-19, where are we? There has been no lack of rage and passion. Suppress other outlets, it’s no surprise when we see such outbreaks. I prefer cooler-headed reason as shown by “Love”’s character Dr. Juvenal Urbino. But his remove or abstraction from the flash of flesh costs him too.

My wife is a nurse, so like Urbino she is on the front of this virus also. The combination of compassion for life, plus clinical distancing needed to diagnose and make life decisions involving others, as shown by medical professionals, awes me daily.

Love can heal also. We are seeing this worldwide and locally in our shared response to crisis. Past generations survived wars, depression and more; those dark times defined them. Now it’s our turn too.

Six Degrees

As “six degrees of separation” refers to how people are interrelated, so does our current six feet of social distancing. It is sobering to think of our shared humanity as a contagion. Then again, with distance hugs the norm we draw closer too.

Republicans and Democrats, faced with a common menace that dwarfs partisan mendacity, agreed to a $2.2-trillion stimulus package last week.

Let the fights begin over who gets what. But that shows resiliency too, I guess.

Essential Services

It is humbling that the state also views we who work in media as providing essential services. Good information matters although bad is out there too. Some buy pulpits to show how unworthy they are. With a free press we pay that price.

News is coming differently than before. With public affairs, schools, sports, live entertainment and so many other venues shuttered, standard news sources have dried up, but not our humanity. So what is it we are doing?

First, sharing news – and repeating it — about how to fight the virus is essential. Reality may be harsh but it beats false rhetoric and denial.

Acknowledging and confronting this, we are doing great things to help each other. These stories need sharing also. I appreciate doing good deeds in anonymity, but acknowledging these inspires others to do them too.

Saugatuck High School junior Emma Walker shares her concerns this week over impact the pandemic has had — and may have even more, should we not contain it — on her parents, both nurses, and their fellow medical professionals, their families, patients, all of us.

Our area’s “Feeding the Gap” joint effort to feed needy children continues to nourish not only bodies but community-wide morale. Every person matters. We needn’t be saints to give to a cause greater than ourselves.

Garnet Lewis is collecting funds to provide restaurant gift certificates for local first responders, addressing both cash-flow needs of these businesses plus persons we count on most in our times of need.

Jay Deratany — writer of the 2014 movie “Saugatuck Cures,” is offering the Kirby House free in coming months to the community for possible use as a medical facility. The historic home was the area’s hospital long ago.

James Brandess has given away free art kits and hosted art-lesson videos for families cooped up physically at home, but whose expressive needs are anything but suppressed now.

James Cook, on behalf of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center, invites the community to share photographic documenting these hard but historic times. All you need is a camera — your cell phone will do — and imagination. The Center and this newspaper welcome written testimonies also.

En route to providing my “essential service,” I saw a guy buying lottery tickets at the gas station. Worth risking his life? Who am I to judge?

Does a “calming” in commerce hurt The Commercial Record? More than in name. Our business partners are peers and friends. We need each other for vitality in community. Who knows when we will get through this. But we will.