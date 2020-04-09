West of Easter

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” Charles Dickens led his novel “A Tale of Two Cities.”

Just when Saugatuck-Douglas was getting used to Covid-19 close-downs, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its March report on Lake Michigan water levels. They are almost four inches higher on average than the previous March record set in 1986.

Some might remember those halcyon times when the big lake washed out a quarter-mile stretch of Lakeshore Drive near the Saugatuck-Ganges townships line. It still has not been replaced, likely never will be. South, in Pier Cove, the Curtis family last month razed a long-time home before it could be swallowed by the advancing dune edge

Elsewhere this week you will find a drone photo showing damage done a mile south of the washout, where Wiley Road dead-ends into Lakeshore. It shows private decks and steps that once led to the once idyllic, now voracious beach.

Think positive. Putting a smiley-face on the reality of flooding, a pandemic and so on is absurd. Till, faced with adversity, life affirms itself. Love and laughter heal.

Take the decades-long serial flasher busted last week in Grand Rapids. Steven Pastoor, 54, was caught with his pants down by Kent County Sheriff’s deputies after returning one time too often to a target’s back deck window, where police had set up surveillance.

Pastoor wasn’t new to the art; police suspect him of dozens of similar incidents dating back to the 1990s. Sheriff Michelle LaJoyce-Young said her department had never before seen “anything of this magnitude.” I’m not touching that one.

The suspect — charged with indecent exposure by a sexually-delinquent person, which carries a one-day to life in prison sentence — was held, then released on a personal-recognizance bond. I won’t touch that either.

Pastoor varied his tactics enough through the years he was hard to catch. Sometimes he would drop drawers outside private windows, then knock on them, said officers. Sometimes he did it in parking lots and traveled by car or on bike with a hat and shirt on. Once he arrived, he would grin and bare it.

***

It’s hard to bear all these troubles being dumped on us. Think it can’t get worse? Don’t be a pessimist; sure, it can.

A can-do spirit will get us through this, nonetheless. Just because floodwaters are rising, there is a plague, shops are closing and unemployment has soared — all we are missing so far is locusts — fear not; the government will save us.

This surreal flasher may have been released, but since some states deem still gun sales a necessity, residents can arm themselves against having to see his appendage, Or, better, relieve him of it. Plus defend against those who might invade our homes to steal valuables.

Here is where my family’s new pit bull puppy comes in. If you think he is valuable, take him. On the other hand, if he bites, locks his jaws and grinds his teeth through your bones, you may live or not to regret it.

Oracle – “Orie” for short – is a good-natured fellow: dumb as a rock, puppy-clumsy and not yet housebroken. Ten of ten doctors advise against cleaning up dog pee and poop during a pandemic. So not doing that is better?

***

Who’d have foreseen Easter 2020 being this way? No Douglas bonnet contest, downtown parade led by a volunteer wearing that moth-eaten hair costume alongside Walter “the Wonderful” in his bee get-up, then a Schultz Park candy hunt. Some years the sun shone, some years not or it got washed out, but Easter here is always joyous.

Where there’s life, there is joy and energy that inevitably will triumph. But I often feel heavy in spirit reporting on grim aspects of this new normal as I must and should … even while focusing on our community’s heartwarming, generous responses.

What we were griping about a month ago now make us pine for the “good old days.” We will know the old norm is back when such trifles rise from the dead and seem big again.