By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Not Perfect

“Your money or your life,” a mugger tells Jack Benny. Silence. “Your money or your life,” he repeats.

“I’m thinking … I’m thinking,” Jack Benny says.

The late comic made a fortune working his miser shticks. He died 56 years ago, but our current Covid-19 debate brings this one to mind.

The Commercial Record and our business partners depend on commerce. We work hard to serve our communities, employ people and give back to them.

Health comes first; what good does money do if we’re dead? Still, have your bills stopped coming? Who will pay taxes to fund the $2.2-trillion-and-counting federal bailout, increased unemployment benefits, bureaucrats who administer them …?

“The virus is lethal, but so is poverty,” notes the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Team. “Poverty and the epidemiology of the disease go hand in hand,” a physician friend told me. Not a cure or answer — that would be too easy — but worth noting.

Poverty means lack of not just money. Virus testing, masks, gloves, ventilators, people equipped to cope with the virus, cleaning supplies, even toilet paper … Worst of all, lack of knowledge threatens even the richest people.

End the lockdown too soon, disease numbers will spike again and outstrip our medical community’s ability to test for and treat it. Push it back too far and few can afford to keep living as we now know it.

Neither choice is appealing. Our nation recovered from two world wars and a Great Depression. But ask your forebears how easy that was, long it took and what sacrifices they had to make to accomplish it.

Who needs selflessness when Self magazine says there are 17 Perfectly Understandable and Acceptable Feelings We Can Have About the Covid-19 Crisis?

Burned out? Angry? Struggling with working from home? Mourning canceled events? Numb? Grieving? All OK, Self assures us. Feeling No. 17, “Something else entirely,” is a sort of get-out-of-jail-free card. Whatever you feel is perfectly fine, Self says.

I love politicians and magazines that use the word “perfect” liberally. I’ve felt most or all of the feelings on Self’s list before Covid-19 was a twinkle in a Wuhan wet market. Maybe I will after too.

Take Existential Regret, No. 11 on Self’s list but first on mine. Many feel it looking back on their lives, but I feel it looking forward. Does that make me perfect, squared?

“We have met the enemy and he is us,” said Pogo. It hurts to see people turn on each other. With the dearth in business commerce, human commerce — i.e. social intercourse — has us turning energies more so than usual against others whom we feel are violating lockdown orders. Or on leaders imposing shutdown orders that we feel violate our American and human rights.

Being inward, any feelings, I guess, can be perfectly acceptable; all they hinder or help is us. When they trigger actions affecting others, I am less lax about what is perfectly acceptable. Laws govern these too. It’s a matter of self defense.

People who tear down others thinking they build themselves in the process succeed, sometimes, in the short term. In the long term, when Covid-19 or whatever else claims us, we will reap what we sow.

As a photographer I love chasing light, knowing all I can catch are fragments in an eyeblink of how it shows on parts of a chosen image.

Photos, like writing I haven’t completely botched, make me happy in the always-now I am living. There is no other place to be.