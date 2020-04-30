Primitive Survivors

Covid-19 has a silver lining for opportunists. People full of uncertainty and fear snap up all kinds of nostrums.

Who can blame them? So what if you blow a few bucks on snake oil? Maybe by believing it helps, it will. You could also wait for science to validate, or at least indicate, something works … but what if by then you’re dead?

Last week, Primitive Survivors — an Oregon-based outdoor, survival and tactical gear peddler — rolled out a TL 900 LED Tactical Headlamp. Strap it around your noggin, snap on its 1,000-lumen light and you can blind anyone who looks at you.

Wait, there’s more. You can take it off, swing it and use it to break glass. “Orders are flying off the shelves quickly!” PS says. “Don’t miss this opportunity to snag yours!”

Faced with a common crisis, it only makes sense that people take sides and fight each other. Never mind the virus. In the end, though, we will be alone. Trust no one. Dig in, build an arsenal and stockpile it with essentials, first among them the TL Headlamp.

I could snag one for $59, but why not three for $105? I’d be out $46 more but save $63 and have ones for my wife and daughter, not that I trust them either.

“I asked you to get me food,” said my daughter. “What is this?”

“What good is food if you’re dead?” I asked.

She switched it on.

“Yow! You blinded me!”

She took it off and used it to break my glasses.

“Now I’m blind, what do I need glasses for?”

“These days you can’t be too safe,” she answered.

I can see, in my mind’s eye at least, it is high time that civilization — defined as “the stage of human social and cultural development and organization considered most advanced — frays and crumbles. Re-ascendance of the troglodyte is at hand.

Viruses are inert, not alive. They gain power by worming their way into living cells, hijacking their machinery, reproducing and infecting neighbor cells, sometimes spreading across the world.

Disinformation is equally transmissible. Truth is hard won and hurts; what we crave is brain candy … even more as the rot advances.

Russians meddling in our elections? Chinese serving their brand to mask the urgency of the U.S. developing tests to deal with “their” virus? I object to those efforts, and our blaming others for them. Americans — and not only politicians — take a backseat to no one exploiting the gullible. I am proud of my country’ liars.

Change is constant, but that’s not new. Ovid’s “Metamorphoses” (8 A.D.) begat Kafka’s “Metamorphosis” (1915) begat transformations that today make Greek gods turning into cockroaches pale in comparison.

Survival in its purest, most primitive form means your garden-variety headlamp just won’t do. The TL 900 is lighter, brighter and made from machined aircraft aluminum designed by the military to be nearly indestructible. Like cockroaches in a nuclear war. When aliens land to survey the ruins they’ll find spawn of Kafka and headlamps that ringed now-atomized human brains.

“In fact,” says Primitive Survivors, “a popularly known Navy Seal, after testing this superior headlamp for the first time, says, ‘It’s the #1 Tool everyone should own as it could turn out being a lifesaver during a natural disaster … literary!’”

I suspect this popularly-known-but-anonymous Seal meant “literally” in this usage, but who knows? Literary disasters aren’t pretty either. Even 1,000 lumens can’t pierce the darkness bad writing casts.

I am proud I have done my share as a Tool to advance Covid’s metamorphosis. I don’t have it — not yet at least — so how do I know it exists, the reported 3 million U.S. cases and 200,000 deaths so far are not fiction? Over my dead body will I accept these.

Still, being in media, I’m to blame. Given the surge in ad money vultures like me are seeing — too bad I’m blind — by inflaming fears of this faux virus, it makes sense we fake even more of them.

Shine the light of stupidity and shadows of logic vanish. There are no glass ceilings dumb can’t bash.