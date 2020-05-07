Hobson’s Choice

Die by Covid-19 or flooding? Choices, choices. Marching through March, then April — “The cruelest month” per T.S. Eliot in “The Wasteland” — makes May more appealing … maybe.

Zoom teleconferenced out? What a boon. Who knew, sitting on our butts, we could be so busy? Why, despite these, do I feel so remote and distant?

Desperate times call for desperate measures. “Is It Time to Start Hallucinating?” asks a new Town & Country article. Start? I wondered. How did Donald Trump get elected?

“You must be crazy to do drugs,” someone told me years ago.

“Yeah, go on,” I said.

Forty years after I quit, marijuana is legal. Fine, I can fight pain other ways. The worst of my crazy was being curious. How often must you pass through “The Doors of Perception,” as Aldous Huxley described his experiences with mescaline, before you’ve seen what you must. Once you’ve gone through that door, keep going.

My curiosity’s not been cured, but that part is sated. There are better ways to explore — say, through art — that don’t shroud but clarify.

In the T&C story, writer Paul Tulles describes how researchers, backed by investors, want to know if hallucinogens may be therapeutic for persons with certain mental health conditions.

The investors part matters. “Reefer Madness,” by virtue of its absurdity, didn’t curb fact spiked demand for its subject matter, hence money that could be harvested tax-free from marijuana before was legalized. Now governments can regulate and take their cut from the supply side too.

Marijuana is not considered a strict hallucinogen; it has depressive and stimulant properties also. A sort of hybrid. The investors described are looking at classic hallucinogens like LSD, psilocybin and mescaline, which create sensations and images that seem real although they are not.

They aren’t looking, for now at least, at dissociative drugs such as PCP, which are also hallucinogens but in addition produce feelings of detachment from the environment and self.

Pseudo-scientific testing, like many opinion polls, works like this: Someone puts up money and directs researchers to conduct studies in such a way that their findings “prove,” or at least “suggest,” what is being paid for.

True science does not always yield foregone conclusions. Results often are surprising, confounding even. We advance learning new things about our universe in that way.

Last time I went nuts, my shrink said hallucinations more about hearing than seeing things. How else to explain Beethoven? “What you have,” she diagnosed, “is dysthymia, a low-grade depression that comes and goes but can last a lifetime.” Even that about me was low grade.

It did cheer me up to think cognitive therapy — learning to identify harmful thinking, then taking steps to correct it — might work better for me than depending upon prescription drugs to address it.

So I played sports, not well but avidly. Ran distances. Read, wrote and discovered photography had discovered me. Forms of crazy too when pursued in excess, but healthier based on how they make me feel happier.

The collective bummer Covid-19 poses amplifies the value of other nonmedical prescriptives. For instance, gardening, going for walks, playing musical instruments, volunteering, even yourself being a workaholic (be careful with that one).

If marijuana, hallucinogens or whatever rings your bell, fine if it doesn’t hurt or others.

Dissociative drugs work — or don’t — by reducing or blocking signals to the conscious mind from other parts of the brain. Teleconferencing has that effect on me. It’s convenient as hell, but how good is it hell’s convenient?

I look forward to when we again can connect, be direct and whole.