By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Murder Hornets

This just in from Asia: “murder hornets” have joined coronavirus, Asian carp and other unwelcome guests here.

Asian giant hornets, which grow up to two inches long, can use mandibles shaped like spiked shark fins to wipe out honeybee hives within hours. Their stingers, long enough to pierce beekeeping suits, project potent venom into victims, who liken the pain to hot metal driving through their skin. In Japan, the hornets kill as many as 50 people a year.

In Washington state, two separate colonies have been found and are being monitored. Scientists have launched a full-scale hunt, worried the invaders could decimate U.S. bee populations and establish such a deep presence all hope for eradication will be lost.

In light of plagues, local flooding and now murder hornets, who isn’t starving for redemption stories? In Chuba, Japan, folks have put a new spin on turning lemons into lemonade by cooking and eating these hornets. Or, better, drowning them in shochu, a clear distilled beverage, until they release their venom, storing the liquid till it turns dark amber, then served as a liquor “with extra kick.”

Torao Suzuki, who hunts and kills the bugs, says he does not eat or drink them, but others “say it makes them potent.”

I would rather have politicians handle this threat than scientists. “More liquor stores get stung by police than Americans by these furrin’ bugs,” one will say. “They’re a hoax inflamed by Democrats and the media. We have it under control; it’s perfect.”

The other side would close three-fourths of the economy, order giveaways that can’t be fulfilled without tax revenues they have vaporized, and compel everyone leaving home to wear a beekeeping suit reinforced with steel.

So a guy goes into a bar — Can I tell that joke now? — and orders a stinger.

“Créme de menthe and brandy?” asks the bartender.

“Shochu and hornets,” the guy says.

Women ring him, drawn by his rising potency. Munchies arrive: pan-fried hornet grubs; full-size adults with stingers attached, fried till crunchy and served on skewers.

“Where’d you get your money?” coos a blonde.

“Selling futures on steel-lined beekeeping suits,” he says.

“You don’t make them?”

“I pay politicians to say they’re the cure, then shush scientists who are skeptical.”

“Another growth industry. Oooh,” she says.

Trouble is bars are barred. So instead I watched a guy called Coyote Peterson, star of Animal Planet’s “Brave the Wild” series, getting stung by a murder hornet.

Coyote — an Ohio State graduate — makes his nut being attacked willingly by tarantulas, gila monsters, sharks and so on, then sobbing to viewers how badly he has suffered. It’s like reading Hillary Clinton’s memoirs. He is A.P.’s top host since The Crocodile Hunter got stung to death by a stingray.

The good news is Coyote has survived so far. The bad is he’s not gone to Bad Axe, which reopened its beer-drinking, axe-throwing venue in Georgia last weekend after the state allowed such ventures to reopen.

Trouble is they had just two customers. “It was a disaster,” said Bad Axe head Mario Zelaya. What good does reopening do if patrons still fear to go there?

You’d think people pent up for weeks at home couldn’t wait to go out, get drunk and throw axes. What could possibly go wrong? Last time I went I came home a castrato.

“Why’d you aim there?” I asked Ed.

“Don’t axe, don’t tell,” he answered.

It is always best to blame others. Covid woes which besiege the U.S. today aren’t the fault of our leadership, or lack thereof, but lie with the world’s largest continent, with three-fifths of its population. Who had a clue that the global economy, which affords us cheap crap thanks to overseas sweatshop labor, might also export a plague we saw six months ago in China?

Given our foresight in 2020, our hindsight has been anything but. We have met the murder hornets and they’re us.