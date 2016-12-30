By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Freedom From …

Among the more ghoulish ways newspapers ring in the New Year is listing deaths from the year just passed.

While we take a holiday hiatus from mayhem that normally fills the news cycle, let’s look back on John Glenn, David Bowie, Mu-hammed Ali, Nancy Reagan, Fidel Castro, Prince, Arnold Palmer, Gordie Howe, Antonin Scalia, Leonard Cohen, Harper Lee and, last week, Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Of them, Zsa Zsa — a Hungarian socialite married nine times, mostly to wealthy men — lasted longest, till age 99. She may also have had the least talent and most significance.

“The great aunt of Paris Hilton,” the Associated Press said upon her passing, “and a spiritual matriarch to the Kardashians and other tabloid favorites, she was the original hall-of-mirrors celebrity, famous for being famous for being famous.

“Starting in the 1940s, Gabor rose from beauty queen to millionaire’s wife to minor television personality to minor film actress to major public character.

“With no special talent, no hit TV series such as her sister Eva’s ‘Green Acres,’ Zsa Zsa nevertheless was a long-running hit just being Zsa Zsa — her accent drenched in diamonds, her name synonymous with frivolity and camp as she winked and carried on about men, dahling, and the droll burdens of the idle rich.”

Some people do good things quietly, others few things of note but loudly. My peers in the media love the latter. It’s easy to write about people who self-mythologize.

Say someone leads you to think they put Saugatuck on the tourism map. MLive reported that as fact last week in describing Felicia Fair-child, who has resigned after 27 years as Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director.

People who came here before 1989 stumbled on Ox-Bow, the Big Pavilion, Lake Michigan beaches, bars, restaurants, galleries, dune rides, hotels, bed and breakfasts et al. by accident?

Did Felicia boost tourism, as she was paid to do? Yes, in some ways. Kudos for that. As far as her “putting Saugatuck on the tourism map,” might a journalist want to qualify that? Independently check things out?

Also livening an otherwise dead news week, Phelan Moonsong got an OK to sport goat horns in his Maine driver’s license photo.

Moonsong, an ordained Pagan priest, told the A.P. unless he is sleeping or bathing, he always wears goat horns, which serve as his spiritual antennae and help him educate others about Paganism. Who couldn’t learn from that?

But when he applied for an updated driver’s license in August, he was told to appeal his photo to the Secretary of State’s office. He did and provided more information about his religion, but was told in November his ID had been rejected.

The SOS overturned that ruling in time for Christmas, explaining it had OK’d Moonsong’s goat horns because he had cited their religious purposes and they didn’t obstruct his face.

The First Amendment reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

No sooner was it passed 225 years ago than Americans started interpreting what it meant. Freedom of religion? From religion? If only Congress shall pass no law, what about local governments? The Benevolent Society for Preservation of Banana Slugs?

What if I say my religion, self worship, entitles me to be tax exempt, steal from dupes who believe and so on? That free speech means I can cry “Fire!” in a crowded theater, and a free press lets me bully and smear anyone I choose? Might a jurist — knowing with rights go responsibilities — want to qualify things like that?

Common sense, despite evidence to the contrary, did not die in 2016. It always has been endangered.

Zsa Zsa made it 99 years and Moonsong can drive between gigs with a license that shows his goat horns. God bless America, where we still are free to be idiots … as long as no one else presses charges and has means to make them stick.

It’s a freedom I exercised in Saugatuck even before 1989. Now it’s 2017, there’s no turning back.