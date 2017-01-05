By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Lessons Still Not Learned

History teaches us nobody learns from history. Had I paid attention I’d know who said that. But I was distracted by an email from chinarazorblade.com inviting me to buy foam glass and pumice from them.

I’d known something was missing from my life. Inner peace? Self-fulfillment? God? Here it was at last: All China Razor Blade “products is made of raw material flat glass,” the email promised. “There are widely use in different areas, such as:

“1. Construction building material use to anti-proof, sound, heat-resistance

“2. Cleaning use: cleaning rust, heavy duty oil, dirty, grill cleaner, kitchen stone, pool stone

“3. Pumice z to remove old skin of foot/hand

“4. Sweater stone, farbic stone

“5. Chew toy pumice stone.”

So the Chinese had mangled English? What was my excuse? If I acted now — Operators were standing by! — I could ring in the New Year with anti-proof sound and heat resistance, a clean dirty grill cleaner, stone toys to chew and skin removed from my feet and hands.

Don’t delay! This won’t last! You would think by 2017 I’d have learned to heed these imperatives. Instead, in my 62nd year, it is dawning my life’s almost halfway over. My strategy — to postpone growing up until it’s too late — also is growing dated. Not even pumice can save an existence whose farbic’s rent.

At least it isn’t too late for Saugatuck High School juniors who will take part in pre-professional discussions the next two Wednesdays at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

The SCA has invited local professionals to talk with students about our career fields (unveiling our education paths, necessary training, skills, day-to-day schedules, etc.) in effort to expose them to different career opportunities, plus shine a light on the varied paths it takes to get there.

There are laws against certain types of exposure. Still, I will be glad to share my precautionary example. What happens when you pursue a career “experts” says has been dying for 30 years? How can I find a job, in its place, as one of these conventional-wisdom mavens?

If nothing else, this should be inspiring. No matter how many setbacks these young people face going forward — no doubt many, which can be made into opportunities —they will know at least someone has done it worse.

Some things we failed to learn from 2016 aren’t new. On the Douglas front:

Plans for an R.J. Peterson-city love fest and Kum-ba-ya sing remain on hold, and:

The city still cannot pay out-of-town consultants enough to study the feasibility of implementing a strategy that will require more short-term studies of how to bring out-of-town money here.

But The City of the Village saw new twists too.

A developer hoping to buy the now-vacant former Haworth plant and bring 100-plus jobs there as early as June 2016 may have learned about being too optimistic, and

Turning the former Kalico Kitchen into a vegan ice cream shop — Wait, doesn’t cream come from cows? — may have been another idea before its time.

In the City of Saugatuck:

The butterfly-awning-umbrella is back up at 790 Lake Street without city hall forcing owners to remove it;

The city will study its winter sidewalk-cleaning policy, not so much due to years of merchant complaints as because the mayor fell on ice outside city hall.

In Saugatuck Township,

Recycling a county recycling proposal got buried the second time under even-deeper rhetoric.

No matter who voters chose for supervisor Nov. 8, Jon would serve us. As opposed to the south side of Saugatuck city where, despite a robust balance in the general fund, council keeps flushing calls to build public restrooms there down the crapper.

Intergovernmental relations also flourished.

The cities agree on at least two things about their combined police force: each is paying more than its share and the township isn’t paying enough for coverage.

The township, meanwhile — questioning how effective an already-“gigantic” joint police study committee will be (Douglas wants 11 members, Saugatuck 14) — proposed adding two more. Since both would be from the township, of course, this would make the committee more unified and efficient.

Speaking of effective, the township still hasn’t joined the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority, which was inspired by a 2006 study calling the harbor the “economic lifeblood” of the community and adding addressing siltation was key to maintaining lake navigation. The authority has yet to dredge its first teaspoon.

But take heart. Douglas’s Beach to Bayou trail still may await completion, but alongside it the Old Root Beer Barrel — which moldered unused for 30 years near the northeast corner of Ferry and Center streets — has been restored on their southwest corner. Now it just needs ideas for its use by visionary leaders.

I can’t wait to wait.