By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Dumb Animals

I never wanted a pit bull. Beasts bred for blood sports and dog fighting, known to hold their bites, grind their molars and shake their prey? I could see the attraction.

But the bother of cleaning up pit poo, victims’ entrails and so on disinclined me — until last week, when I learned of Scarface.

Seems the Guerrero family of Tampa, Fla., tried to dress their pit bull, who bears that name, in a Christmas sweater. Mom Brenda thought blinding Scarface by pulling a sweater over his eyes was a great idea.

We see dogs in pet parades all the time dressed in deely-boppers, clown costumes … any whimsy and indignity their masters choose to inflict on them. No one tries this with cats, at least more than once. Ask my daughter, who wanted to give ours Mohawks. But dogs will put up with almost anything … until Scarface drew the line.

Rather than don doggy gay apparel, he mauled Brenda, her husband Ismael, then their son Antoine when he tried to fend off their pet by stabbing it in the head and neck with a knife. Police needed a taser and stun gun to subdue the animal.

This is a dog I respect. Or “was.” After Scarface was euthanized, humans were quick to respond.

“Will the owners be euthanized?” asked Aynsley of Palm Springs. “Trump, build the wall fast,” said Aki Shubz of Dubai, who wants Americans like the Guerreros kept in America.

Daniel 456 of Exeter, England, put best: “they should have seen the dog dident like the jumper being put on it and stop also the fact that the dog is vicious dose no surprise me owners that are bringing up well behaved dogs dont call it scareface they obviously encourage this dogs intimidating behaviour thinking guard dog the reason the dog bite the man is probably that he attacked the dog after he sees the dog bite his wife I think the boy to stab it with a knife is discuting he should have charges agensist him you could of just wrestled it in to a sleeper hold if your that scared of pain don’t attempt to get involved I really hope the family are ok but have learnt there lesson about having a dog you carnt handle i hope the dog gets rehabilitated and would like to remind all the idiots commenting about the breed they arnt bread to be vilont that’s down to training i.e. the owner they are however breed to be strong for fighting that dosent mean they are naturally vicouse as suggested in previous comments.”

No one writes English like the English. Speaking of dumb beasts, I also heard last week from Sgt. Michael Dwell of the United States Army, who “was gifted with some cash and gold bars after saving the life of a wealthy Sheikh at the sub-station where (he is) deployed in Afghanistan.”

If you think this is credible, you should see letters to the editor praising another newspaper written by people whose listed home governments have no voting or tax records that can verify their existence.

“I do not want my superior officers to know about this,” Sgt. Dwell went on, “so they won’t take it away from me. I rather send it to someone i don’t know on a mutual agreement than let them seize and keep it for themselves and leave me with nothing.”

Ask Blanche DuBois about relying on the kindness of strangers. Here was a hero to reach out to.

“We shall discuss about investing the fund, probably in your area of business or something lucrative either home or abroad. But you must keep this correspondence to yourself because of my position,” the sergeant’s mass email continued.

I had my credit card number, expiration date and security code all ready when it struck me my greed should not exceed others’ need — especially with those Nigerian loan deposits I expect to see any day now. Sgt. Dwell could better help the Guerreros with their medical and sweater-replacement costs.