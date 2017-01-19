By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Enough Muck

The “Peterson Volcano” may be largely leveled. But it keeps erupting.

The City of Douglas and its largest business, Tower Marine, have been at odds for years about many things, among them the wishes of owner R.J. Peterson, 90, to make Tower a municipal marina before he passes.

On-again, off-again talks between him and the city about a transaction have been off for more than a year, with neither wanting the other to dictate terms.

Most of the current heat comes from the Douglas’s 2015 settlement with Peterson over his spoils pile, enlarged enormously during dredging that allowed his Great Lakes steamship and maritime museum the S.S. Keewatin to be sold to a Canadian developer. The giant vessel was towed through an excavated Kalamazoo Lake channel out to Lake Michigan and beyond in June 2012.

Because of the lake silt’s PCB content — a “gift” from upriver paper manufacturers years ago — spoils can’t be hauled off-site or sold as landfill.

Tower is a major contributor to the Saugatuck-Douglas economy and their wider tourism draw as harbor towns. You can’t get big boats in and out of Kal Lake without dredging. No one else locally has a contained facility.

The “volcano” was also a public eyesore. Douglas officials felt Peterson’s hewing to city ordinances was lacking. Laws exist for reasons but have no teeth if they’re not enforced.

Douglas sued Peterson in 2013 claiming the pile was enlarged without needed permits. The owner disagreed. A 2015 settlement in Allegan County Circuit Court required Peterson to reduce the pile and landscape it so it conforms to local land-use regulations and state environmental standards.

The settlement required earth fill to be moved to alongside Blue Star, adjacent to Tower property, proper drainage work be installed and all spoils material be capped to address environmental issues.

Much, but not all, of that pile reduction took place last fall. Nov. 1 was the deadline for work completion. Both parties blame the other for the delay.

Ross Veltema of Top Grade Site Management, Tower’s project contractor, wrote Douglas engineer Brian Vilmont of Prein & Newhof Nov. 4, “The previously-dredged spoils we are working to move, essentially consist of very fine silt material that (when wet) is extremely difficult to work with.

“Despite our best efforts to manage this site, our equipment continually sinks down into the sediment, making this job take much longer than it should,” he continued.

I can attest to that. Having taken pictures on site, I was amazed that Top Grade could maneuver heavy equipment as well as it did in the swampy soil.

Veltema asked the city for an extension to finish the work. “It would be completely finished by the end of February 2017,” he told Vilmont in November.

Peterson and Douglas now agree that projection was optimistic. The marina owner believes it may take his contractors until June. “There is just a lot of water in the sediment that needs to be dewatered,” Peterson said. “It takes time to do that.”

City manager Bill LeFevere says Douglas is willing to consider extending the deadline, but wants assurance that if the city has to complete the project in Tower’s stead, it will be reimbursed for it.

Douglas is seeking a legally-binding court order whereby it would be reimbursed for any work in case Tower fails.

Peterson asks how spending more of his and taxpayers’ money on litigation he believes is unneeded helps the community.

It’s important as newspaper editor — especially one who also reports on stories — be Switzerland, i.e. I understand both sides. It is maddening to me that compromise can’t be reached and disputes worked out.

Peterson is a doer. Business persons, who don’t have the buffer of tax money rolling in on a regular basis, must make things happen. He has little patience for government procedures — even ones designed to assure consensus is achieved and protocol adhered to by one and all.

I admire doers but not ones who overrun people. There is value, too, in insisting upon procedures but not when they’re turned into walls that make purveyors inaccessible.

Checks and balances can be good, but unchecked are not. Commerce flees governments that impede more than they facilitate. How is this standoff helping Douglas or the harbor’s future?

All sides stand to look in the mirror, I think.