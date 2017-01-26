By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Dumb and Dumpster

K.I.S.S. — Keep It Simple, Stupid — is one of those axioms we pay lip service to, then ignore.

Take Robert Fulghum’s book “All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” The 1986 bestseller’s title essay explained how the world would be better if adults adhered to the same basic rules taught children: share, be kind to each other, clean up after yourself and balance your life with work, play and learning.

Have you ever been in a room full of kindergarteners who behaved that way? Or adults? I love the reverse conceit of grown-ups who plumb years of education and experience to get rich selling wishful notions.

Henry David Thoreau, who preached “Simplify, simplify,” studied and taught at Harvard, espoused Transcendentalism and spent two of his 55 years living in a small house on 14 acres owned by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Both were complex characters. Fulghum has homes in Seattle, Moab, Utah, and on the island of Crete. Think what he’d be if he hadn’t squandered bucks on post-kindergarten education.

Which leads to my favorite subject: me. “Back to basics” has always been big for journalists. I’m supposed to write for readers who have at most fourth-grade educations. “No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public,” the estimable newsman H.L. Mencken said.

I get it. Writing “dumb” takes smarts and making hard matters easy, isn’t. Breaking down complicated subjects into language that’s understandable does not take a Ph.D. — educatorese is the bane of clarity. But it does require knowing your subject’s background, different options concerning its current status and providing enough information so readers can arrive at their own conclusions.

Why do zebras have stripes? This kindergarten-style question prompted wildlife biologist Tim Caro to spend “ten years toiling under the Tanzanian sun,” writes The Washington Post’s Karin Brulliard, “to learn why zebras evolved to look the way they do.”

The stock answer I’ve always heard, “for camouflage,” stands out for its lack of logic. Africa has no birch forests. Wild horses rarely attend referees’ conventions.

To test this, the Cambridge-educated Caro “cut life-size horsy shapes out of plywood, painted them with various markings and had colleagues observe them at dusk and dawn, when lions and other animals that like to dine on zebra are most active,” wrote Bruillard. “This indicated zebras are easy to see.” That’s why referees have worn stripes for years.

To check out another theory, that biting flies don’t like to land on striped surfaces, Caro draped himself in the pelts of zebras and their more-drab peers.

“Walking through national parks that have high lion populations draped in a zebra skin is not the most sensible thing to do,” he admitted.

Finally, he and colleagues took all their hypotheses to a library to make maps of where zebras and other horselike species with varying degrees of stripes live, overlaid these maps showing where lions and biting flies are found and accounted for other factors, such as temperature and climate.

The evidence, Caro told Brulliard, came out loud and clear: zebras have stripes to deter flies. Though he’s open to further research.

Next, Caro will study why flies dislike stripes so much. Then he’ll research why pandas are black and white.

What I’d like to study is why learning makes us dumber. Consider: a scholar takes 10 years to come to one tentative conclusion, giving rise in the process to many more questions — Why do flies hate stripes? What kind of Einstein wears zebra skins to hang out with lions? Who pays someone for 10 years to research this? The ratio of what we don’t know to what we do grows greater.

Thus inflected, the march of knowledge allows two things:

1) We charge backwards into the future.

2) We refine ourselves into obsolescence.

The best way to counter this is forget things. Kindergarten was 56 years ago for me. Enough time to airbrush memories into a soapbox from which to lecture. The past presidential election? That’s still too clear.