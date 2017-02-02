By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Cats on Mats

The End of the World is 30 seconds nearer, say keepers of the Doomsday Clock. That’s good or bad news, depending.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, who started the clock at seven minutes to midnight in 1947, advanced it last week to 2:30 till we go blooey thanks in part to our new president.

Before Donald Trump makes America great again there’s concern he will make us extinct. Which could be a blessing given alternative prospects of him as Free World Leader.

In moving the clock’s hands 30 seconds nearer to Doomsday the closest they’ve been since 1953, the Bulletin noted in 2016 “the global security landscape darkened as the international community failed to come effectively to grips with humanity’s most pressing existential threats, nuclear weapons and climate change.

“Making matters worse, the United States now has a president who has promised to impede progress on both those fronts,” it said.

If anyone should know about the End of the World, it’s the people who split the atom. What to do for an encore? Take over Time itself!

How great was America in 1953? The U.S. was in the Korean War, Senate Investigations chair Joseph McCarthy was calling foes communists left and right, the U.S. tested its first thermonuclear device, the Soviet Union did the same with the H-bomb months later and I wasn’t born yet. We should hearken back to those happy times.

If it’s taken you two minutes, 30 seconds to read this, take a deep breath. Why should I write longer? On the other hand, if just seven minutes have elapsed since the Clock was set 70 years ago, perhaps its intent is symbolic. Or just simplistic.

I know the real reason why The End is near: Cats on Mats. MLive tells us Melissa Tungl, owner of Seva Yoga in East Grand Rapids, plans said kitty confab April 21 in her studio.

Tungl, inspired by goat yoga — there’s a 1,200-person waiting list to stretch with billies and nannies in Oregon — has already sold out the 32 spots for her session, which will feature adoptable shelter pets intermingling with participants.

“Animals are always all over your mat when you practice, and it’s such a cool, lighthearted exchange of energy with animals,” Tungl said.

Tiny Lions, a cat café in Ann Arbor, opened in mid-2016 and hosts sold-out yoga sessions, says MLive. Happy Cat Café plans a Grand Rapids opening this month.

As an agitated Buddhist, I love yoga. Its physical, mental and spiritual practices stretch my body and mind without putting me on a stretcher, but I can’t find time for them.

I wake up — not so much in enlightenment as from sleep — slurp coffee and rush off to class so I won’t be late. By the time I’ve calmed down to soporific or even stupefied, I start thinking about the World’s End. Just two and a half minutes left? Is this really my top priority? Cats on Mats will just have to wait till afterward.

Thank God the Tibetan Book of the Dead can guide us. Its 14th-century texts describe — presumably secondhand — what our consciousness will experience after death, plus the interval between death and our next rebirth.

By the mid-1960s it was quicker to medicate than meditate, prompting scholars like Aldous Huxley and Timothy Leary to equate the high Himalayas script to an LSD trip. They construed the drug’s effect as a “stripping away” of ego defenses, finding parallels between the Book’s stages of death and rebirth to the path of spiritual liberation.

The line “It’s dying to take you away” from The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour” drew on Tibetan teachings conflated with LSD use, which they gave up when it brought more problems than furnished answers.

Back to Doomsday. The Bulletin has also set the Clock backwards — notably by 14 minutes between 1988 and ’91 as the Berlin Wall fell, Cold War ended and Soviet Union was disbanded. But thanks to the head whose name ends in “-rump,” we’re again advancing.

Maybe pink-pussy hats and Cats on Mats are the answer. Or it’s best not to think at all.