By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Education

It’s no coincidence Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Secretary of Education the same day a Cheeto shaped like Harambe sold on eBay for $99,900.

Harambe, the gorilla killed by Cincinnati Zoo handlers last May after dragging a boy who had entered his enclosure, gave his life to become a meme and the hottest Cheeto shape now on eBay.

Who better to educate us on how markets work than Betsy? The billionaire’s daughter married a billionaire’s son and grew up in nearby Holland. So she is one of us, like up-from-the-bootstraps President Trump represents the workingman.

“Flannery!” I told my daughter. “Great news! Your school’s safe from grizzlies and I’ve learned the best way to get rich since soap sales!”

“Selling Cheetos?” she asked, popping one in her mouth.

“Spit it out! It could be Harambe!”

“Looks more like an orange, 3-D Rohrschach test,” said my daughter.

“And not just the dead ape either. A Superman-shaped Cheeto is listed on eBay for a $5,000 starting bid. Others resembling Jesus, President Trump and a part of Harambe’s anatomy I won’t mention are being offered. Flamin’ Hot, Crunchy Cheddar, every flavor. The only limit is buyers’ stupidity.”

“So that’s how capitalism works.”

“Wait!” I said. “There’s more! Just as money is the currency by which we exchange goods and services, words are what we use to transmit knowledge and ideas.”

“So?”

“Merriam-Webster just announced its 2016 word of the year: ‘surreal.’ Plus they added about 1,000 new words and definitions to their listings.”

“What are you trying to say, Dad?”

“English parallels economics. When the word supply exceeds demand, value plummets. Among the new ones are ‘conlang’ (an invented language, like Klingon in ‘Star Trek’), ‘arancini’ (Italian rice balls), ‘microaggression’ (a comment or action that subtly expresses prejudice towards people who feel marginalized), ‘safe space’ (from micro- or macro-aggression), ‘Seussian’ (having a playful, outlandish quality, like Dr. Seuss), ‘ghost’ (as in abruptly cutting off all contact with a person) …”

“That’s more than enough.”

“Exactly. The word giveth and taketh away. Here’s where math comes in. Lake Superior State University’s Unicorn Hunters have issued their annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness. They include ‘get your dandruff up,’ ‘selfie drone,’ ‘dadbod,’ ‘bete noire’ and ‘ghost’ (as in abruptly cutting off all contact with a person). Do you see where I’m going?”

“No.”

“Life’s about choices, Flannery. You can capitulate to mass media …”

“Aren’t you one of them?”

“Don’t make me feel marginalized,” I threatened. “You can give in to junk think or soar above it. Question hype, bland assertions, nostrums …”

“What are they?”

“Quack remedies.”

“Like you are trying to dispense?”

I ghosted her. “Here’s an example. You can buy my latest scam to send junk text and emails to undocumented ‘hundreds of thousands’ of ‘targeted’ customers who don’t want them — That will win friends — or demand proven quality.”

“Where do you stand?”

“Gimme those Cheetos!” I snatched her bagful and eyed each one. “They’re all shaped like something! And why stop there? Doritos that look like The Donald! Nachos like Nostradamus! Remember when John Lennon sang ‘Imagine’?”

“Thirty years before I was born?”

“… it’s easy if you try,” I picked up the lyrics. “No hell below us … Above us only sky … Imagine all the people buying swill I sell. Soon I’ll be as qualified as anyone in our Cabinet.”

Flannery reached in ours. “Take your meds,” she said.