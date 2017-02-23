By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Balloon Dog

Three of the top five names for boy and girl dogs in 2016 echoed those for human babies. Coincidence? I think not.

Dub your son Charlie, Max or Jack? Your girl baby Bella, Lucy or Luna? So did dog owners. This ranks with keeping up with the Kardashians for prestige.

Where did Luna come from? I get Lula, the former Brazilian president topping polls there again despite facing corruption charges, Brazil’s largest-ever graft probe decimating the political party he founded and his hand-picked successor being impeached and thrown out of office. Voters expect that from politicians.

“Lula has the ‘I can make Brazil great again’ angle,” explains Monica Bolle, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Can you imagine such a demagogue as our president? Would we name our dogs after him?

“Here, Donald,” I’d call and “Balloon Dog (Orange)” by artist Jeff Koons would answer. The mirror-polished stainless steel sculpture, which looks like a souvenir clowns make at birthday parties, sold at Christie’s three years ago for $58.4 million, the most expensive work by a living artist ever sold at auction

“You’re looking inflated,” I’d say.

He’d bite me.

“Bad boy, Donald! I’ve a notion to trade you for Koons’ red, yellow, blue or magenta balloon dog sculptures.”

“Do you see yourself in my reflective surface?” Donald would ask.

“A balloon dog that’s now our president?”

“I don’t see me in you,” he’d growl. “Are you an immigrant?”

“My ancestors were.”

“You’re media too! We don’t need your kind here!”

“What kind of lunacy is this? Get out!”

“What kind of lunacy is this?” I’d think. Masters always obey their pets, so I’d leave as a wall was being built behind me.

It is said owners come to look like their dogs over time, which I attribute to failing eyesight. But Japanese psychiatrist Sadahiku Nakijama says evidence supports it.

First, people make decisions on dog ownership by comparing features in their eye regions. Over time, the “exposure effect” causes more resemblances, he says. So there’s hope that balloon dog Donald and I will in time become spitting images.

“When people make judgments, they close all the possibility around them,” said Koons. I’ve observed that too. Take “alternative facts.” Some say Donald’s habit of making claims that can be proven false is dumb, but I think it’s genius. We love Santa and the Easter bunny because we know they’re not real. Kids love dinosaurs now they’re safely extinct. Lies are soft, truths hard.

Donald’s 1987 book “Trump: The Art of the Deal” describes “truthful hyperbole” as “an innocent form of exaggeration — and … a very effective form of promotion. People want to believe something is the biggest and greatest and most spectacular.” Lies sell and the truth goes begging.

Seeking ways to appease my new pet, I learned two women from Mongolia were detained at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., recently for trying to smuggle 13 pounds of horse genitalia here inside juice boxes.

Customs bans horsemeat from entering America sans certificate from the government of its origin. The Mongolians didn’t have it, so officials incinerated this potential new Hi-C flavor.

Donald will love this! I’d think. It’s high time we cracked down on foreigners undermining America’s horse genitalia industry!

“Donald!” I’d call. As he spat at my image, I’d share the news.

“You’re another part of a horse’s anatomy,” he’d growl.

“We are getting more alike as we speak,” I’d say.