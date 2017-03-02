By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Family Values

Family values have gone to hell here since Cindy Gamrat was ousted as state representative.

First came the Allegan man who stabbed his wife with a knife and fork on Valentine’s Day, tried to strangle her, then assaulted their dog. So much for flowers and a box of chocolates.

Joining Jeffrey Mayer in the family values slammer were the lovebirds busted with their baby while trying to run $10,000 worth of heroin down I-94 from Chicago to Detroit.

Jonathan Corral-Garcia brought the Missus and Junior thinking together they’d look less suspicious, police said. The family that smuggles together snuggles together.

With Donald Trump making America great again by example, we are bursting with so much news office manager Laura Schippa suggested we add to this summer’s Commercial Record A and Resorter B sections a C Section. Then the mother of two thought twice. “Number sections instead,” she said.

The way print is growing, we’ll have Section 8 Real Estate in no time. If, in today’s Kum Ba Yah political climate, “sections” sound too divisive, why not “chapters”? Chapter 7 Business, Chapter 11 Foreclosures? Those might not work either.

Since all words and numbers have implications, the only politically-correct thing to do is to is call things nothing. My family has different values.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” I’d tell my wife. “Let’s take Flannery on a drug run.”

“What!?” she’d say.

“How does $10,000 sound?

“You go. We’ll spend it.”

As I reached for a knife and fork, the dog would bite and she’d strangle me.

“Help, Donald!” I’d cry. In would walk The President.

“Your wife’s not blonde,” he’d say. “Does she come from another country, like mine?”

“She’s American.”

“Deport her!”

“I can’t. She’s strangling me.”

“Why?”

”I proposed a Valentine’s family outing …”

“He proposed a heroin run,” my wife would say.

“… worth $10 grand,” I’d note.

“Chump change,” Donald would say. “Do you know how much I’m worth?”

“Without tax records, I have to take your word.”

“As good as gold,” he’d say. “Better, actually.”

In would walk Cindy Gamrat. “Now Third Coast Community Church is established in Saugatuck Public Schools, I feel I’m in safe space again,” she would say.

“But they say they’re moving.”

“Why?”

“They believe, based on school board meeting turnouts, that not everyone in this welcoming and inclusive community welcomes or wants to include them,” I’d start.

“Point of clarity,” my conscience would interject. “Third Coast doesn’t allow same-sex marriages. The main founder/funder of their parent church spent big bucks fighting making such unions legal. How do you think that plays in an LGBT-friendly place whose culture, its pastor has said, is ‘broken’?”

“Who’s discriminating against whom?” Cindy would ask. “Who’s on first? And what’s with the Blue Star Bridge War?”

“I’d explain too if I could breathe,” I’d say. My wife would release her grip, knowing it would be crueler and more unusual for me to take a stab at it.

“The bridge,” I’d gasp, “linking Saugatuck and Douglas is dividing them. Not for the first time. Remember this winter’s Christmas lights? I don’t either.

“Douglas,” I’d continue, “with help from a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant, wants to replace a car traffic lane with a bike lane delivering riders to Saugatuck’s corner of Lake Street and Blue Star Highway. How Saugatuck safely routes bikers from there is their problem.”

“How does subtracting a car-traffic lane mitigate congestion?” Cindy would ask. “What if I were delayed on my drive to Lansing for …”

“Let’s not go there. I’m having enough trouble with my own family-values road trip.”

In would walk both city councils.

“Can’t we all get along?” I’d say.

Both would vote to fund feasibility studies as planners, lawyers, engineers and more operators, all standing by, applauded.

“Now we’re going somewhere,” my wife would say.