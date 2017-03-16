By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Florida Man

I hate many states: California, Texas, complacency … it depends on which one I’m in. Mostly it’s Michigan; We enjoy our deepest wounds from the things we most love, go figure. Ohio used to be worst until I resigned myself just to laughing.

Now Florida—where sun-baked brains gave us hanging chads, supermarket tabloids and George Zimmerman—has staked its claim with the Twitter account of Florida Man.

Since 2013 @_FloridaMan has shared headlines and links to “real-life stories of the world’s worst super hero” says his Twitter bio. Like:

Florida Man Tries to Walk Out of Store With Chainsaw Stuffed Down His Pants.

Florida Man Arrested for Directing Traffic While Urinating.

Florida Man Says He Only Survived Ax Attack By Drunk Stripper Because “Her Coordination Was Terrible.”

Strange things happen everywhere, Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen concedes, “but they usually come to a logical conclusion. There is always an extra twist of weirdness at the end of a Florida story.”

He cites the car thief caught by police in the parking lot of a casino next to the Everglades. The thief tried to escape by plunging into a pond and “as soon as he hits the water, he gets eaten by an alligator,” Hiaasen says. “This is the way things must be here.”

Authorities killed the gator, enraging Hiaasen. “They should have given him a Crime Stoppers award,” he says.

“Then there’s the Florida man,” notes the Herald, “high on bath salts, who was arrested after having sexual relations with a tree. He called himself Thor and tried to stab the officer with the officer’s badge.”

Crime and punishment are hot tickets throughout the Sunshine State. For example:

Florida Man Says He Danced on Patrol Car in Order to Escape Vampires.

Florida Man Tries to Hide from Police in Trash Can While Dressed as Spongebob Squarepants.

Florida Man Pelts Road Workers With Cow Feed While Doing Donuts in ATV; Previously Led Police on Drunken Horse Chase.

Armed Florida Man Found Roaming Around Park Dressed as Tactical Police Dinosaur.

Florida Man Indicted in Fatal Dog Poop Fight.

Redemption waits for these future prospective leaders:

Florida Man Admits Killing Goat and Drinking Its Blood for Pagan Sacrifice, Would Still Like to Be Senator.

Florida Man Arrested For Beating Drag Queen With Tiki Torch While Dressed as KKK Member, Now Running for Mayor.

Family values? Try these:

Florida Man Shoots Sister in Butt With BB-Gun Because She Gave Him Penis-Shaped Birthday Cake.

Instead of Doing Chores, Florida Man Decapitates Mom With Ax.

Labor relations are paramount. For example:

Florida Man Assaults Boss with a Frozen Hamburger.

Florida Man Who Organized Deadly Roach-Eating Contest Arrested For Slapping Employee With Lizard.

The Sunshine State’s cultural heart lies in Walmarts, as witness:

Florida Teen Caught Making Love to Stuffed Horse in Walmart.

Florida Man Attacks Walmart Employee With Potato Chips.

Florida Man Drops Shot Friend Off at Walmart Instead of Hospital.

In four years @_FloridaMan has acquired more than 270,000 followers and inspired fan art, copycat Twitter feeds (California Man, Texas Man) and a craft beer bearing his avatar, who is a zombielike ”Indiana Man,” says his bio.

“There are people who actually aspire to Florida Man-ness,” says Dave Barry, who celebrates the state’s brand of madness in his own best-selling books and columns. “It’s the Broadway for idiots.”

How about:

Florida Man Loses Both Arms Making Homemade Fireworks With Coffee Grinder.

Florida Man Attacks Dancing Flamingo at Busch Gardens.

Florida Man Says He’ll Kill Self if Coast Guard Stops Him from ‘Running’ to Bermuda in Giant Hamster Ball.

Drugs and alcohol, naturally, are factors:

Florida Man Calls 911 to Report Lack of Vodka.

Florida Man Showers Bartender in Ripped-Up Dollar Bill Confetti Because She Won’t Let Him Pay For Beer With Rock.

“People do drugs and act strangely elsewhere,” Barry says. “But it’s not warm outside all the time. In Ohio, they stay indoors.”

I knew there was some reason I appreciate northern winters. When people here do come out—in whatever way—we’re not shy to compensate.

But without dedicated chroniclers of Michigan weirdness, we lack true appreciation. Interpolate Saugatuck-Douglas statewide and Floridians, however tan, pale beside us.

Stay tuned to these pages as summer blooms.