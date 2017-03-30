By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Exepalooza

Great news from Arkan- sas, which plans to execute eight men in 10 days before its supply of a drug used in lethal injections can expire.

What better place to host Exepalooza than the Clintons’ home state? Fun starts April 17, barring court appeals. Where can I buy tickets?

It’s been 12 years since Arkansas last killed someone to show killing people is bad. They’re due. Executions may not deter other crimes, but it does crimes by crooks who get it. If one afterwards proves innocent, so what? Why not be proactive?

Souls calling for clemen-cy should know poison shots are tame next to drawing and quartering, boiling in oil, crucifixion, impalement, sawing humans in half and so on.

In Persia prisoners were contained inside narrow boats with their heads, hands and feet protruding, then forced to drink milk and honey until developing diarrhea. More milk and honey was rubbed on their bodies’ exposed parts, drawing biting insects. Then they were left afloat that way on still ponds.

The defenseless person’s feces accumulated in the container, attracting more flies, which ate and bred within his or her exposed and increasingly-gangrenous flesh. S/he was fed each day to prolong the torture, sometimes for weeks.

What kind of minds come up with these things? The nearest equivalent I can think of today is being forced to watch “Keeping Up with Kardashians” and listen to songs by Foreigner never ending.

Now President Trump is making America great again, with luck we’ll restore home-grown favorite capital punishments such as gas chambers, firing squads and electric chairs.

For now, though, we’re stuck with strapping bad guys on gurneys, injecting them with Arkansas’ soon-to-expire sedative midazolem; vecuronium bro- mide, a paralytic; then potassium chloride to stop their hearts.

Since the state hasn’t offed any crooks since 2005, victims’ families have grown impatient. Exepalooza may happen quickly but will hardly be rushed, they say.

The problem, as with so many things, is history. When you have multiple executions on the same day in the same site, they’re often botched. Subjects writhe and moan in agony on the gurney, sometimes for hours.

Why can’t the state just buy new ingredients? Suppliers are harder to find these days, public pressure playing no small part in it. So are trained professionals to administer the injections and citizen witnesses who must verify killers are killed correctly.

You’d think watching a bad guy suffer, given what he’s done, would be life affirming. Put on party hats, pop champagne corks, invite Slick Willy to play the saxophone. But no one is volunteering.

State corrections department director Wendy Kelly asked Little Rock Rotary Club members recently to step up. “You seem to be a group that does not have felony backgrounds and are over 21,” she told them. “So if you’re interested in serving in that area, call my office.”

As a Saugatuck-Douglas Rotarian — sworn, like Little Rockians (Little Rockheads?), to “Service Above Self” — I still would have reservations. Serving others should make you feel better. How is it sacrifice when you have served yourself?

On the other hand — given the option of sitting through more meetings watching Douglas and Saugatuck disconnect over a bike path meant to connect them — Exepalooza does sound attractive.

Imagine flying out Easter Sunday for Little Rock’s Cummins Unit, where the elite eight are slated for snuffing two by two, sort of like the Noah’s animals, April 17, 20, 24 and 27. Thanks for the memories. Think of the stories I’d tell my grandkids.

On second thought, maybe I’ll take the bike path … assuming one’s built. If it turns out a Path to Nowhere, as Saugatuck foes of it claim, where does that make Saugatuck? Choices, choices.

Former Major League baseball pitcher Dann Howitt proposes we build a wall between our two cities. A really great wall. Douglas and Friends of the Blue Star Trail will pay for it using CMAQ money. Both sides of the bridge can keep out two-wheeled terrorists from the other.

It could be like Trump’s U.S.-Mexico wall. Or prison walls. If our aging populations need anything in an era of rampant obesity, it is more health-and-fitness barriers. Douglasonians daring breach the wall will be shocked when their neighbors fire up Ol’ Sparky. Eye for an eye, indeed.