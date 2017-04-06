By Scott Sullivan

Spring Fling

If you live by the wall you die by it. Ask President Trump, whose ill-conceived healthcare plan ran into the same reality as his immigration ban.

That’s not bad. He can tell supporters he tried — even if in a half-asked way — then move on with things. Obamacare may die from its own weight anyway. Then again, if Trump really wanted to pass these measures, his political education may need more than even Betsy DeVos can finance.

Trump needs help from a real wall. Or a Wahl at least. Marci Wahl, 38, was arrested for the third time in five days March 26 after scaling a fence near the White House, eager to gain an audience. On her first try police found her dangling from the White House fence by her shoelaces.

Trump needs counsel from someone with Wahl’s persistence. She’s a she, so her cup size would also matter. Which, with White House fence jumping, brings another seasonal rite to mind.

You know it’s spring when the first giant bottle of Oberon is stolen. No sooner had Bell’s Brewery released its seasonal ale than a 12-foot inflatable bottle that advertised it was pilfered (as opposed to pilsner-ed) in Kalamazoo. Police are looking for a college-age man (duh) caught on security cameras near the bottle March 29. I can see it:

“How cool would this look in our dorm room?”

“Dude, you’re not gonna steal it!”

“Let’s see. Cut the tethers … Should we deflate it? It might look weird in my pickup otherwise.”

“What if it’s full of beer?”

“Even better!”

A 12-foot bottle divvied? That’s a cup size. Screw robin sightings. It’s spring and a young man’s fancy turns to beer just as Wahl’s do to Trump. The eight-year Army veteran told police she admires the President and is not finished trying to see him.

Nor are Blue Star Trail backers giving up trying to build a bike path here despite Saugatuck city throwing every procedural obstacle in its arsenal against them.

Already nature lovers who will use the trail can see Saugatuck Township trees being felled to make way for it. At least these builders aren’t mining sand.

The city is right to insist due diligence be done to ensure public safety, especially with the trail crossing Blue Star Bridge to the downtown’s Lake Street entrance.

What’s undue is how late they are to the table. Neighbors Douglas and Saugatuck Township have worked on their path plans for years, secured grants through Friends of the Blue Star Trail and built sections as funds have made possible.

A July 28, 2014, letter to state granting agencies signed by then Mayor Bill Hess voiced Saugatuck city’s support to complete the trail within its quarter-mile jurisdiction subject to a location approved by council. Why have its issues come to a head so late?

The argument has been made — and, of course, disputed — that Douglas was presumptuous securing funds for a plan that included the bridge, which the cities share, north to Lake Street, which is solely in Saugatuck’s jurisdiction. Successful communication requires willing partners.

Ditto for our President. If Trump doesn’t want to listen to Wahl — or anyone — why should he? Who has time for wackos? On the other hand, dismissing others without hearing what they say can boomerang. Walls can keep out good things as well as bad ones. Trap both inside as well.

After several Oberons I decided to start fencing. Not trying to stab someone with a sword, though it sounded tempting, but scaling fences. If local governments won’t listen, Trump himself needs my counsel.

I tried to practice by springing over a nearby fence, but got caught by my shoelaces. A bike whizzed by, spinning me like a gyroscope. My wife found me dangling there upside down.

“Now what?” she sighed.

“I’m trying to enlighten humanity. but keep getting hung up,” I said.

“Are you sure you’re not just hung over?”

“Pay no attention to that 12-foot bottle I got from the Kalamazoo kid.”

“How?”

“He fenced it.”

“I’ve had it,” she said. “Have you paid our health insurance yet?”

“I can’t. These high rates are killing me. Can you get me down so I can discuss these things with the President?”

She untied my laces. Thunk!

“Good thing it’s only your head,” she said.