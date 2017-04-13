By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Wild Thing

A girl raised by apes has been found in northern India. The press there likens her to Mowgli, the wild boy in Rudyard Kipling’s novel “The Jungle Book,” which has been spun off into films, comic books and sessions of the United States House and Senate.

The New Indian Express reports woodcutters in the Katraniaghat forest range alerted authorities after spotting the girl, perhaps 10 years old, ringed by primates.

When police approached her, the monkeys surrounded the girl, protecting her as one of their own, and attacked an officer while the child screeched at them. After “rescuing” the reluctant girl, he sped away in his patrol car, the monkeys chasing him.

When the girl arrived at a hospital in Bahraich, she had wounds all over her body and her nails and hair were unkempt, like monkeys. She could walk on her feet, but often dropped down on all fours and scuttled around, using only her knees and elbows. She threw food on the ground and ate with her mouth directly from there, not lifting it with her hands.

We need to civilize these wild creatures. I suggest we launch cruise missiles at the monkeys to deter them from raising future House and Senate leaders. Or journalists, for that matter. Jack Sheridan sent me the following headlines, with photo captures from other newspapers, showing fake news is no match for bad copy editing:

Diana was still alive hours before she died

Lady Jacks off to hot start in conference

Republicans turned off by size of Obama’s package

Tiger Woods plays with own balls, Nike says

Statistics show teen pregnancy drops off significantly after age 25

Marijuana issue sent to joint committee

Homeless survive winter; Now what?

Federal agents raid gun shop, find weapons

Homicide victims rarely talk to police

Worker suffers leg pain after crane drops 800-pound ball on his head

City unsure why sewer smells

Meeting on open meetings is closed

Man accused of killing lawyer receives new attorney

Barbershop singers bring joy to school for the deaf

Man with 8 DUIs blames drinking problem

New sick policy requires 2-day notice

Starvation can lead to health hazards

Parents keep kids home to protest school closure

Bra celebrates two historic milestones

Miracle cure kills fifth patient

Speaking of which, Your Healthy Life sent me a “Hack Your Brain” email recently that linked to a Fox News story claiming “Donald Trump Credits $4 Billion Empire to This Pill.”

When I clicked “Claim Yours Here” it pulled up an interview wherein the President told Dr. Oz, TV’s Great and Powerful, that using a tiny “smart drug” had given him “the mental and physical stamina that won me this election.”

The supplement InteliGEN, said Your Healthy Life, doubles IQ, skyrockets energy levels and connects brain areas that weren’t previously connected.

“I’ll buy this and have a higher IQ,” I told my wife. “Double or nothing.”

“Double your nothing?”

“Or,” I corrected her.

“Stop speaking with your mouth open.”

“Don’t you mean chewing?”

“No. When was the last time you combed your hair? Cleaned your nails?”

“I’m too busy copy editing to let hygiene bother me.”

“Like when you wrote last fall’s headline, ‘Conservancy fights invasive plans‘?”

“You’ll be sorry,” I warned, “when my energy skyrockets and I start ordering missiles fired at, ahem, parties who displease me.”

“Sez who?” she asked.

“Sez me!” Dr. Oz said,

“Quack-quack.”

“Tell that duck to shut up,” the Doctor ordered. “Do you know the cut I get when we sell these pills?”

“No.”

“Buy and already you’ll have learned something,” the Doctor said.