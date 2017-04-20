Home Around Town Blue Star
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Ape Shift

Great news from Pastor Mike O. Ike, who just touched down at San Diego International Airport with my two boxes of consignment worth $10 million, which the U.N. Ecowas Nigeria Branch has told him to deliver to me.

Would that it be so easy. Airport authorities are demanding he give them a $150 transfer permit to place on the boxes so he can get them to me successfully. Pastor Ike asks by email that I send him the cash and key information quickly, as he can’t afford to spend much more time detained “due to other delivery I have to take care of, in Netherlands and other countries.”

Here’s my dilemma: Should I just send Mike O. Ike cash and my credit card information? Or should I furnish more, including my Social Security number, checking account pin and computer passwords?

Shouldn’t I give this holy man from a Third World nation who has flown to San Diego to give a stranger in Michigan $10 million the shirt off my back? What would Jesus do?

I base future choices on what I’ve learned from the past. After writing about a girl raised by apes last week I learned of more monkey business in Grand Rapids, where a zoo chimpanzee threw poop at human onlookers.

A video posted to YouTube pans from the ape to dung stuck on a woman’s nose. “It got grandma!” an onlooker yells. The video has gone viral much as flu, herpes, HIV and other things people spread via sharing do.

There are two sides to everything. Zookeepers say human viewers goad chimp behaviors with their own laughter, cries and antics. Maybe the old biddy had it coming.

On the other hand, poor Grandma. When she’s not getting run over by a reindeer she’s getting nailed in the snout with ape poop. Think of her young woman’s love and labors, later suffering through men and menopause. Then, in her sunset years, this is how we treat her?

What have we devolved into? A new study shows Neanderthals and other prehistoric members of our species rarely hunted and ate each other because we are not that nutritious.

Focusing on nine fossil sites where researchers had found evidence of cannibalism, James Cole of the University of Brighton used previously-published data to conclude that eating an average-size modern-day man would yield about 144,000 calories. He then adapted that to the age ranges of the cannibalized remains found at the fossil sites.

Even if all the bodies at a site were consumed in a single family dinner, Cole concluded the energy payoff would be no more than a hunter could get from a single large animal such as a bear or mammoth. So why bother with the hassle of hunting humans? “You’re dealing with an animal that is as smart as you are, as resourceful as you are and can fight back in the way you fight them,” the scholar noted.

I was in the mood for a snack. Guess I’ll have to settle again for Cheetos. The good news is I no longer have to brave human subspecies at the mini-mart now I’ve filled my larders preparing for a thermonuclear holocaust, global-warming flood- ing, apocalypse, rapture — whichever comes first, maybe all at once — people keep predicting.

That’s what I like about our new President: He’s proactive. We need to civilize these wild creatures by launching missiles at them. Or at least by imposing border bans that discriminate based on their land of origin.

Racial profiling gets a bad rap. We all know Muslims are terrorists and terrorists are Muslims, except ones that aren’t. Studies also show apes that raise wild children and hurl poop at grandma come from tropical lands. Cannibalism, too, is pretty much limited to portions of Africa, the Solomon Islands and New Guinea, with occasional re-enactments here by cultural preservationists such as Jeffery Dahmer, an Ohio State alumni.

Ban them all — except for Nigeria. The second Pastor Mike delivers, I’m signing up for a muckraking journalism course that teaches shortcuts like relying on unnamed sources, such as yourself, using terms like “reportedly” (Who reported it?) and namecalling to smear whoever the target is of your “investigative” efforts.

Even the lowest primates like bananas. We are what we eat, I guess.

