By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Meanness Needs to End

We get letters. Some I agree with, others not, but at least they’re from real people. Varied views, voiced with thought and clarity, foster healthy debate and decision-making. Letters this week from Daniel Fox and Dick Waskin are examples.

Start with Dan’s on the Blue Star Trail. I ride my bike on such paths after many years running on them. None of which obviates Dan’s legitimate fiscal and safety concerns about linking trail sections already built, or soon to be built, in Saugatuck Township and Douglas through Saugatuck city limits.

Dan, Rich Beebe and Sherry Tedaldi have written letters also objecting to what some opponents call “the path to nowhere.” Saugatuck City Council has debated the trail and voiced valid concerns, which we have reported. Trail backers have also written and we’ve shared their views here. That is what a newspaper should do in a democracy.

Give and take on the bike path issue continues and — for all the passion debates here generate because all of us care about our community — most remains civil and respectful. Chances are the outcome will not be a slam-dunk triumph for either “side,” but a compromise that, hopefully, most can live with.

Contrast this to the behavior displayed by the young man, as described in Dick’s letter, at last week’s Saugatuck Township Planning Commission meeting. The subject was North Shores of Saugatuck LLC’s request for preliminary approvals to build 23 homes ringing a boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel leading to Lake Michigan. I would not be surprised if Dick wants to list homes there, should they be built. He’s a Realtor. That’s his business.

We have reported on issues surrounding this land’s development (see the latest story on Page 1) for years, dating to when past owner Aubrey McClendon bought the land from Denison family estates. We have printed many letters, mostly against building on the parcel, but in favor too.

Wednesday’s meeting was the third at which planners debated North Shores’ requests. Chair Katherine Miller Cook was not alone wanting a professional planner’s counsel in addition to what members had so far received from township attorney Scott Smith and zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

My understanding is the first time “Kat” sought such counsel, staff reached out to Mark Sisson, the planner hired throughout the extended McClendon deliberations for the same parcel. Sisson, who could “hit the ground running” with his prior knowledge, replied he was not available. Whatever his reasons, I cannot fault him.

Legally, hiring such a consultant requires action by the elected township board. It meets once a month. Kat’s request, rightly or not, was not on the board’s April 5 agenda, but is in the May 3 meeting packet after the full commission voted last week to ask it.

My view? It is always good to have more information. You can also never have enough. You can filibuster any project if that is your motive/standard. Because at least some commissioners sought such counsel, I wish they’d received it earlier. As costly and long as this process has already been, why not grant your panel of diligent citizens this courtesy?

Would adding a third paid consultant to get “up to speed” on the matter, then add his/her advice to the others’ when North Shores’ requests are just preliminary, be a needed and wise investment? One can argue the other way too without being threatened by the young man who disgraced himself at the meeting.

At least one school of journalism lives to fuel scandals and sensations. “Nincompoop … Sonny Boy … scummy and scurrilous” … you know who they are by the names they call others. Same for the young man, who posted on Facebook that all six commissioners who voted to grant the approvals were “morons” and the township clerk was a “criminal.”

You can disagree with any and all officials. Perhaps you have done more homework on the issues and laws than they have. But people who base accusations on newspaper allegations employing hyperbole such as “stunning … explosive … damning” can turn what should be civil meetings into Jerry Springer Show-type spectacles. Passion can be great. Without reason it doesn’t advance your arguments; it just calls attention to your boorish antics.

Dick’s letter notes the young man posted his pictures and claims on the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance Facebook page briefly. Then the site’s administrator took it down. Members told me the offender was not a peer and the Alliance did not endorse what he posted. I found this on the site instead:

“Please be considerate when posting on this page. Please show respect and thoughtfulness toward others, even when you disagree with their words and actions.

“We’ve been at this for many years. We’ve been proactive, not reactive. We fight for our locally-determined Master Plan aimed at protecting the dunes and beaches, rather than against other’s differing ideals …

“Be articulate, be passionate, and be respectful and kindhearted.”

Amen to that.