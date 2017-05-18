By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Value

First Class mailing is treated by the U.S. Postal Service as a priority. Its normal delivery time, say to Saugatuck-Douglas residents who also have nonlocal homes, is 3 to 5 business days.

Third Class mailing, aka “junk mail,” qualifies for reduced rates, is not forwarded and delivered at lower priority to post office boxes. These are what you see stack up—not paid nor asked for—in local dumpsters. First Class numbers are audited. Third Class aren’t; its purveyors can make what numerical claims they want.

The Commercial Record mails subscriptions First Class and otherwise makes thousands of copies available free at close to 90 locations throughout the community.

Metaphorically, First Class means better quality. We strive to provide original content, cover as many local events as possible, furnish original photography in a region whose natural beauty and arts demand it, and a forum that welcomes readers to share diverse and distinctive views.

It is cheaper to mail and produce Third Class publications. It is a value-for-value matter. Where do you want your advertisements to be seen?

Lift

I make no bones I’m a health nut. “Health” is good, “nuts” not. When I ran, I ran into friendships and adventures I’ll always treasure, but overdid it to a point I can run no longer. Limp and lesson learned, no regrets, move on.

Now, instead of running in races, I run (as in helping to operate, announce, write and/or photograph) them. Saturday found me in a boom truck shooting close to 20,000 people starting the 40th annual Fifth Third River Bank runs, walk, wheelchair and handcycle races plus the My Team Triumph effort, in which runners push disabled or severely ill children in strollers so they can the rewards and excitement of such festivities.

This was my first time “up” in downtown Grand Rapids, and, as with the first time I ran the River Bank 25K and started here as editor, I learned I had lots to learn. It was humbling in all the right ways.

I was more in my element on the ground. There, I shot volunteers tearing down the starting area, framed by architecture; wandered to parts of the course where Fifth Third had not assigned other shooters, then made my way to the post-race party at Calder Plaza.

I ran in the race for 15 years but never stayed for the party. I was hurting too much; I just wanted to lie in bed and recover. In ensuing years—when I photographed, videoed and wrote race stories for the now-defunct Michigan Runner magazine, I raced straight home to write and download.

Attending the party this year provided another lesson. I tend to feel guilty having fun if I’m also not working, learning or networking in the process. The latter things for me are fun. To relax or unwind after having finished a race, story, photo shoot, this week’s edition … makes me feel time’s wasting. It is never too early to start on what’s coming next.

Shooting the party, I was sharing in others’ exuberance while, at the same time, creating images. By the end of the shoot—six-plus hours between arriving downtown well ahead of the first 7 a.m. race start, going up in the boom, then working the course and party lugging camera gear—I was as tired, in a different way, as I was after running the races. And as gratified.

I thank the bank for the opportunity. Next weekend: shooting the 40th annual Rite-Aid Cleveland Marathon. The last two years there, our Great Lakes Sports Publications team has faced rain, sleet and hail blowing off Lake Erie. The Ohioans who hire us Michiganders to haul electronics all over in this know exactly what they are doing.

Then it’s home to help with the June 17 Town Crier and Michigan Art Coast races, then the Mt. Baldhead Challenge Sept. 9. Oh yes, The Commercial Record’s Resorter section starts for the summer next week.

Hopefully all these will encourage people to have fun and keep fit, enjoy local outdoor and indoor splendors, plus raise money for causes that lift our community.