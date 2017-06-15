By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Wall

It has come to my detention … er, It has come to hypertension … um, I hear President Trump wants to build The Wall out of solar panels.

We know what The Wall is, right? Not the Berlin one President Reagan wanted Mr. Gorbachev to tear down. What a testament to liberty and justice for all that wall was. Nor the Wailing Wall. Nor China’s.

Not Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” which topped pop-music charts next to Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall” in the early ‘80s. Nor star NBA guard John Wall.

None compare to Trump’s. A cornerstone of his quest to become Free World Leader was to “build a great, great wall on our southern border … Nobody builds walls better than me.” He’d make Mexico pay for the wall as well.

Five months into his reign, still nothing. Who isn’t disappointed? But our President’s not a quitter. “If there is a concrete wall in front of you,” Trump said, “you have to go through it. You can never, ever give up.”

The Russians built the Berlin Wall; of course he admired it. As for metaphorical walls — such as cost, Congress, common sense and Mexico have posed to his literal wall— Trump at least says he isn’t quitting.

At a June 6 White House meeting he floated the concept of “beautiful structures,” 40 to 50 feet high, that generate clean electricity from the sun and help cover the cost of building them, i.e. a wall made of solar panels.

The U.S.-Mexico border is almost 2,000 miles long. Trump says his physical wall will cover 1,000 miles, with natural obstacles doing the rest of the work. That would be a whole lot of solar panels.

And expense. Tom Gleason, owner and founder of a company that submitted a proposal to build Trump’s solar wall based on few real details, said his design would generate 2 megawatts of electricity per hour, cost about $6 million per mile to build and pay for itself in 20 years. What’s $6 billion, not counting maintenance?

Its design could prove more problematic, the Financial Times says. Fixing panels vertically could lead to a 50-percent efficiency loss, with the angle at which the sun hits the wall costing another 10 percent.

Given an average solar panel operates at about 20-percent efficiency, and factoring in other challenges, leaves the solar wall running at just 8 percent efficiency, says the Times analysis.

Solar panels degrade over time. Security requirements for a border barrier — bricks and spray paint, for example — could further reduce efficiency.

Then there’s finding a market for electricity such a wall would generate in a remote section of the country. With less than 2 percent of the U.S. population living within 40 miles of the Mexico border, those megawatts would be largely useless unless costly transmission lines were built to take then to other parts of the country.

Still, the idea — like anything Trump says or does — is great. Ask ex-FBI head James Comey about Trump’s walls. “Stop poking into that Russian deal. You’re fired,” the Free World Leader told him effectively. “The Apprentice” is now the Presidency it seems.

I could see this coming. Electing an Entertainer in Chief — a figurehead we can all disagree on — has been trending for generations. American politics, culture and economics are so complex we need “Just One Man,” as they say in the movie previews, to credit, blame and/or argue about. “Call me a liar? You’re the liar.” That’s our top-down, or Trump-down, discourse. Can Americans be engaged if we’re not enraged?

The past is backlogged. Former President Obama was stable, which made him boring. Trump has achieved in five months what I thought never would be possible: miss George W. Bush as President.

Those WMD’s will be turning up any day now. When they do, we can launch them from Trump’s solar wall at the enemies of our choosing.

America’s being made great again as regressivism progresses. Keep us in the dark, Donald. We don’t want a truth we can’t handle. We are not amazed but at least amused. Let the sun shine in.