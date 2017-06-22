By Scott Sullivan

Editor

How Now

A new poll of 1,000 adults from each of the 50 states shows 7 percent believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. You mean it doesn’t? Forty-eight percent have no idea where it comes from.

It — the data — comes from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, which hastens to add that most milk comes from cows. Cocoa beans give chocolate milk its color and flavoring.

If I do my math right —100 percent minus 48 plus 7 — I get 45 percent of Americans, the Center says, know where chocolate milk really comes from. This seems high to me. I believe these respondents are on drugs administered by a cartel of dairy lobbyists, Wall Street and government insiders who want to control our minds and take away all our freedoms.

The so-called cocoa in fact contains microchips that allow their creator-conspirators to program us. The Nestle Quik (now NesQuik) Bunny — who has flogged kids since the ’70s to mix chocolate or strawberry powder in their milk is the Mastermind, we his minions.

Brown cows? Innocent cocoa in milk? Ridiculous. At least the 48 percent who said don’t know where it comes from — How do we know where anything comes from, really? — are being honest.

Take Father’s Day, which my family’s non-observance of took place Sunday. It was started by Sonora Smart Dodd — a woman — who in 1909 was listening to a Mother’s Day sermon and asked, “Shouldn’t dads get equal time?”

If not more, I say! We men are a long-oppressed minority resented unfairly by women for clinging to power within a paternalistic culture. Can I help it I was born this way?

“Do you know what I went through for nine months and in labor to become a mother?” my wife asked.

My part was less an ordeal, I admitted.

“Now you’re Jonesing for Father’s Day? Why?” she asked. “You don’t wear ties.”

Clearly the microchips had infected her thoughts — and my daughter’s too. I decided to talk it over with the guys at Pete’s Sports Bar, all of us abstaining from chocolate milk in favor of other beverages.

“What’s with women?” I asked. This drew a variety of responses, which I can synopsize as reflecting the 48 percent of people who don’t why anything’s like it is.

“Have another non-chocolate milk,” Joe advised me.

“Take when I was a bachelor,” I continued. “What did I have in my fridge? A 12-pack, bacon, hot sauce, leftover pizza and plastic 6-pack rings. Now? If I even get there between all the post-it notes on the fridge door, I have to reach through fruit, veggies, sparkling water, yogurt and cooling face masks to get to the stuff I have any use for.”

“I feel for you, bro,” said Mike, who is also married.

“She throws away food just because its date has expired! Imagine! Remember the film ‘Titanic’? She loved it when Leo DeCaprio and Kate Winslet embraced on deck, Kate reaching to the horizon as if to command eternity.”

“I hated that,” Butch agreed. “When the ship sank and broke apart, that was cool. Then they drowned. That was great!”

“Chocolate milk is to blame,” I said.

“What about the Russians?” Spike asked.

“And so-called ‘sports’ stations that show figure skating instead of mixed martial arts and football?” growled Otto.

“Guys,” I suggested, “we need a strategy.”

Here’s where a group of women would share their hopes, dreams and fears in supportive fashion — none, of course, storing gossip away for use later — and jointly conclude that they need to network and communicate more, plus love one another better.

Cut to the chase, girls. “Bartender, bring us another round,” me and the guys agreed.”

