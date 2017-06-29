By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Official English

A new proposed House Bill would make English the official language for all public records in Michigan. Having read countless such records and suffered the brain damage you’d expect, I oppose this measure.

Translating government-ese into real English — i.e. clear language easy to understand by most English-speaking readers — will cost taxpayers millions and take forever.

Take the City of Sauga-tuck’s Monday resolution to amend its 2016-17 budget. Local governments pass measures like this routinely to cover costs they could not anticipate setting budget projections earlier. No one is Nostradamus. Their government-ese is boilerplate, so no one need think about it. It reads:

“WHEREAS, in accordance with the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act, 1968 PA 2, as amended, the Budget Hearings of Local Governments Act, 1963 PA 43, and Chapter VII of the City Charter, the City Council of the City of Saugatuck established and approved the City’s budget for fiscal year commending July 1, 2016, and ending June 30, 2017; and

“WHEREAS, the City Manager has recommended that said budget be amended based on new information now available; and

“WHEREAS, the Council is authorized by statute to amend the budget throughout the fiscal year as it becomes apparent that a deviation from the original general appropriations act is necessary, and

“WHEREAS, the Council is authorized to make additional appropriations during the fiscal year.

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS:

“1. The City Council of the City of Saugatuck amends the 2016/2017 budget in accordance with the schedule attached hereto.

“2. The funds appropriated shall be approved pursuant to the authority granted by the Saugatuck City Charter.

“3. All resolutions or parts of resolutions in conflict with this Resolution are rescinded.”

Still awake? I’ll forego the three-page schedule of costs attached, as a mercy measure. Yes, this is “English” but not the kind that heeds Strunk and White’s counsel in “The Elements of Style” to omit needless words. They might translate the aforesaid: “Pay the bills.”

Instead, we have English By Lawyers written so lawyers will always have jobs interpreting it. Look no further than the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance’s latest lawsuit against Saugatuck Township regarding the NorthShore/former McClendon property. “Your lawyer says this; our lawyer says that. Let’s soak the taxpayers and make both rich.”

I’m in favor, given the alternative: gangs of unemployed lawyers loose on the streets, hustling personal-injury suits and filing caveats against dentists for filling cavities until they de die in diem.

My wife took me shopping; one of those hostage deals where she makes the picks, I pay. There should be a law. So I tried to impose some standards.

“Get that peach,” she said.

“Do I dare to buy one?” I replied. “Is it in our budget?”

“Just get it,” she growled.

“WHEREAS …” I began.

She smacked me with a spatula, which was also not in the budget.

So I’m skeptical of this movement to have our state join the 32 others which have English as their official language. Doing so brings to mind Nietzche’s warning that liberal causes cease to be liberal when they are made into institutions. “Later on, there are no worse and no more thorough injurers of freedom than liberal institutions,” said the philosopher.

Same for “official” English. To start, the term is an oxymoron. Worse, it’s a living language; you want to kill it?

No one knows more than I how to mangle English. The last thing I need is government to take away even that.