By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Yakety Yak

Leelanau County deputies spent early last Friday morning herding yaks. Seems 15 of the buffalo-like horned mammals, which can weigh up to 1,280 pounds, escaped their pen around 3 a.m. and went for an evening stroll.

Animal control and the Leland firefighters helped police return the beasts to their enclosure, which proved pretty easy, deputies said, except for one “angry bull.

“The yaks were just enjoying a little freedom,” the department said in a news release. “After four hours of convincing, the yaks were rounded up back where they belong.”

As a writer — OK, you may dispute that — I study powers of persuasion, debate and rhetoric. But I missed the class on convincing yaks. Had I gone, perhaps I’d receive more sympathy from my wife for feeling chained to a workload that deprives me of domestic joys that so burden her.

“Did you read The Economist story about ‘The Man Trap’?” I asked her. “It says, ‘Traditional ideas of masculinity persist in the workplace, even though men are now expected to do more of the household chores — and work longer.’”

“I’ll bet a man wrote it,” she said.

“Nope. Emily Bobrow quotes a Manhattan attorney saying, ‘As the man, there’s this tacit expectation that I’m going to be the earner and the person who kills bugs and fixes things around the house. At the same time, I’m going to be responsive to feelings and helpful with cooking, the children and those kind of things.’”

“What a whiner,” she said.

“Exactly. OK, there’s wage inequity. OK, as Bobrow says, society typically prizes ‘the attributes we associate with men, such as competence, strength, virility and stoicism, and underestimate the qualities we associate with women, like warmth, tenderness and compassion.’ On the other hand, real men don’t take paternity leave or work just part-time if children happen. Those are considered girl things.”

“You have a point,” she said. “But it’s stupid.”

“‘Once we see masculinity,’ Bobrow continues, ‘as an elite fraternity that confers special privileges, it becomes clearer why its membership is so strictly policed. Not every man qualifies. The hazing begins early. We teach girls they can be whatever they want to be and wipe their tears away when they struggle. But we teach boys they need to toughen up, shake it off and take things “like a man.”

“’Parents are often charmed when their young girls eschew dolls. dress to play sports and build things, as if their daughters are already learning how to “lean in” at the playground. But many find it unsettling when their young boys want to trade footballs for a tutu.’”

“You want to wear a tutu?” my wife asked.

“I’d catch holy hell from the guys.”

“So that means you do?”

“Getting back to ‘The Man Trap,’ Eric, a Philadelphia lawyer, complains his long hours at the office leave him unsure of his role at home. His wife tells him it is actually more stressful when he’s back, because she has her routine. ‘Sometimes you feel like a visitor in your own house,’ Eric says.

“The story notes men keep mum about the pressures of being fathers partly because we know our gripes are eclipsed by women’s, but also because complaining about the burdens of manhood breaches an unspoken code of manliness.”

“So shut up about it.”

“See?” I said. “Three in the morning, a woman can tell her boss, ‘Sorry, I need to take care of the kids.’ A man answers the call and tries to be a yak whisperer.”

“OK,” my wife said. “Let’s reverse things. Take out the papers and the trash. Or you don’t get no spendin’ cash.”

“I don’t get any anyway.”

“And when you finish doin’ that, bring in the dog and put out the cat.”

“This sounds like a Coasters song,” I said.

“You’ve been coasting with housework since we got married. Now get out, because every time you try to ‘help’ here you do it wrong and it’s twice the work for me to make up for it.”

I call that tactical incompetence, I thought to myself. “Thanks, I needed that,” I said.