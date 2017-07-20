By Scott Sullivan

Non Sequitur

Say it loud! I’m a Michigan Man and proud!

“You’re the Michelin Man?” my wife asked.

“Michi-GAN!” I said, giving her the road-rage salute drivers share showing our state’s mitten shape plus a northern peninsula.

“That doesn’t look like the U.P. to me,” she said.

“I’m sick of people who put down our state.”

“Who?”

“Ohioans.”

“They’re not people.”

I’m trying, I said, to learn from our President the best defense is a good offense. For example, as evidence mounts he colluded with Russia during the past election, Donald Trump’s best defense has been to ignore the charges, change subjects and attack the messengers.

“Fake news! Look how bad Crooked Hillary is!” he can say. It’s true there is untrue news and Hillary is no angel. But how does that mitigate what he pulled off with his buddy Putin?

Trump’s use of non sequiturs (Latin for “it does not follow”) has made comedy and politics synonymous. Not that they ever were far apart. That’s why I love Ohio. As Michiganians complain about bad roads, tax hikes meant to fix them and public servants who serve just themselves, we at least can take pride we are not Ohioans.

Does Ohio have Paradise, Hell or Christmas? I once planned a road race from Hell to Climax, which would run from Climax to Hell in odd years. Can the Buckeye State pull off that one?

Do they have a six-story shrine to the Snowshoe Priest? Pet casket factory? Naughty Cow Statue that flashes you? I think not.

Add the world’s biggest hamburger to the many things Michiganians can be proud of. Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar in Southgate not only made a 1,793-pound behemoth recently, it now sells them. The 250-pound bun is topped with 300 pounds of cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and onions. Then there’s the beef. A lot of it.

Want one as a snack for our local police, whose appetite for justice is seldom sated? Mallie’s burger costs $8,000, takes three days notice to order and 17 hours to cook, unless you want rare.

“Now you’re the Michelin Man,” my wife said, “I suppose you’ll be heading to Mallie’s to review the burger for their food guides.”

“First, I’m a Michigan man,” I corrected her. “But that isn’t a bad idea. Did you know the Michelin Man’s nickname ‘Bib’ is short for ‘Bibendum,’ as in the slogan Nunc est bibendum (Drink up) from Horace’s ‘Odes’?”

“What kind of non sequitur is this?” she asked.

“One that’s lifelong. Michelin, being French, depicted Bibendum as a lord of industry, master of all he surveyed and authority on life’s fine things: hotels, tires, restaurants … As cars diffused to the middle classes, Michelin shifted downscale and its guidebooks covered eateries and hotels in a wider price range.”

“Ohio makes cheaper tires.”

“Firestone,” I admitted, “was founded in Akron, as were Goodyear, General Tire and BF Goodrich. But they’re not French. What Michigan Man would lower himself to use Ohio rubber?”

“Henry Ford?”

“He’s dead. And his heirs’ team, the Lions, suck. If Hank had hooked up with Bib when he started his car place, not Harvey Firestone, the Lions might have smooth roads to the Super Bowl every season.”

“The Cleveland Browns are worse,” she said.

“Now you’re getting it!”

“So what about the big hamburger?”

“I’ll stop on the way in Colon.”

“You just had a colono-scopy.”

“Colon, Michigan,” I told her. “The Magic Capital. The Great Blackstone lived and is buried there. Abbott, FAB and Sterlini magic companies call it home. What do you think magic is?”

“A night out. A great show and meal …” she said, “which you pay for.”

“The art of deception,” I corrected her. “Misdirection. Like the art of the deal.”

“You could write a book on that.”

“Someone already has,” I said.