By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Needed progress was made at Monday’s special Saugatuck Township Fire District board meeting (see related story elsewhere in this edition) attended also by township zoning administrator Steve Kushion and supervisor Jon Phillips.

I wrote the text that ensues last weekend, before that meeting, and saw much of the peacemaking it calls for achieved. Below is, or was, my take before then:

Quenching Flames

I suspect more conflicts are based on how people think than what they think. For instance, the Saugatuck Township-Saugatuck Township Fire District “battle” (if your goal in framing it thus to fan flames) or (my preferred term) debate.

I have reported often and at length on this, trying to do all parties justice and share their views with respect.

I do not like saying we have different “sides” here. This presumes one must “win,” one “lose” and disparaging the “other” is an OK way to advance your claims. The problem with divide-and-conquer strategies is divisions remain, then fester. A better approach is healing. We all want the best safety for our community that’s affordable. The latter phrase is the kicker.

Economics, “the dismal science” of scarcity, deals with not only money. Knowledge, human life and most other things are limited. I can go on at length about my own shortcomings.

Same for public safety. Even with fire and police stations on every block, armed with the best gear and training possible, bad things would still happen via human mistakes, acts of nature … We must strive for the best safety with the always-limited resources that we have.

Vantage

I was crowned Master of Disaster at one of my newspapers years ago. Sirens? Scanner reports of accidents, fires, escaped buffalo …? Scott, grab your camera! Go!

Mayhem and tragedy put my heart in my throat even now. I feel humbled and honored to show how police, paramedics and firefighters answer when human lives are endangered. The greater life’s call, the greater is life’s response to it.

That’s the story I try to tell with my pictures. If the text and images have a cautionary subtext — drive distracted or drunk, ride helmetless, smoke in bed and here’s what can happen — that’s not all a bad thing either. Readers can see where public safety taxes go.

One can’t help, on scene, but develop a bond and loyalty to the rescue teams. What they do is primary; I stay out of their way. But the follow up matters too.

How Now

Back to how we think. Wearing a uniform playing team sports did not make me feel I was less of an individual; I felt more one. I had chosen to curb my ego to be part of a greater purpose.

When firefighters, soldiers, police and paramedics don uniforms, stakes are higher than silly ballgames. Called to action, they suspend private interests to perform as one and save lives the best they can. A top-down command chain is paramount in these instances. Now’s not the time for each individual to freewheel or invent.

I have been in media 38 years and seen many rescue teams in action. Chief Greg Janik heads one of the best. He has earned the esteem and loyalty of neighbor departments too, which join the STFD via mutual-aid agreements.

Greg is also multi-form in his ability — when not fighting fires (in his calling, “battle” phraseology is assumed) — to assess, question, break down and rebuild strategies to advance safety further.

Democratic government isn’t uniform. You don’t douse, conquer or arrest other people’s viewpoints. Those who serve are called on to represent many different interests: those of builders, private property owners, taxpayers … the list is endless.

Elected officials should not cave or cater to one interest exclusive of any other. The good ones weigh all views respectfully. There will always be doubts, questions, compromises and shades of gray.

That’s politics. There are few absolutes and always the need to deliberate —often at maddening length to cut-to-the-chase thinkers, such as me. Here, there’s a different endgame. The house won’t burn down, nor the patient die, if you take time to talk with all sides and, in the end, try to get things right.

Our founding fathers, fearing the spread of tyranny, set up a system of checks and balances. Strong leaders, they felt, are good; too-strong leaders not. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

So it is our police and fire departments, school systems, city and township halls are entrusted to executives who oversee daily operations, but answer to publicly-elected boards.

There is — and should be — a dance here. We appoint these leaders because they have expertise and experience we don’t have. I suspect Janik and STFD fire inspector Chris Mantels know the International Fire Code better than you or I do. At least I’d hope so.

Though I trust them to do their jobs right, checks and balances are valuable. A good appeals process should be part of that. Questioning, learning and give-and-take between all sides are needed here.

There’s a reason we have this process, although there is no guarantee we conduct it in a reasonable fashion. I reject out of hand extreme claims that Janik is a control freak or township leaders care more about power than public safety. Efforts to pit the two cities “against” the township have likewise been unconvincing. By that logic, shouldn’t Saugatuck city acquiesce with the township and Douglas on building the Blue Star bike trail? What about Saugatuck city’s police study? Each government is called on to represent its constituency, no one else’s.

Numerically, Saugatuck Township comprises 57.7 percent of the tri-community’s population (per the 2010 U.S. Census) and 85.5 percent of its land area. Here’s where most future building will take place. The township, too, has a different government structure, taxation basis and rural nature. You can certainly question its leaders’ stances on fire code enforcement and cost recovery, but don’t dismiss them. The two city halls are not always in lockstep either.

We need less shouting at, and more talking with, each other. The former approach has impeded constructive communication. I would like to see more acknowledgement that lines drawn in sand will, in time, blow over.

Enough war. Let’s be one again.