By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Word Jail

I used to think ratings were overrated. Who conducts these polls that mass media — in its rush to cut costs paying real journalists and fill space that used to held substance with info-tainment — now makes ubiquitous? What are their goals and criteria used to make their comparisons?

Before I became enlightened I found these polls’ findings were mental junk food; sit at a bar, load up on data and other substances, then debate who is better — my side or yours — without fear of solving anything because all claims are fueled by vapor.

Then I read WalletHub’s new ranking of state school systems was in part based on “youth incarnation rate.” Talk about criteria. Since incarnation means the embodiment of a deity or spirit — Jesus in some religions — those are some graduation standards. Did Betsy DeVos Herself even qualify?

I was glad to see Wallet-Hub take this stand against kicking God out of public schools — although that concern, to my mind, is overrated. If God is everywhere and all powerful, how can bureaucrats kick Him or Her out of any school?

“It’s a typo,” my wife said when I quoted the newspaper story to her. “MLive meant ‘youth incarceration rate.’”

“Like how many kids are in jail?” I asked. “Like the more, the better and safer schools are? In that case, throw ’em all in!”

“I’m not sure that’s how WalletHub assessed it.”

“School was like jail for me.”

“Your poor teachers. I bet they felt more like guards,” my wife said.

“Listen, MLive does not make mistakes. Read their back-to-back full-page promotions touting their ‘True Journalism.’”

“Too bad they don’t have news in that space. I can’t wait to read what Gonzo and Amy rank as our state’s finest deep-fried banana slugs.

“That’s Michigan’s Best journalism,” I conceded. “You’d think WalletHub would have ranked our schools higher than 32nd based on kids growing up with that kind of reading stimulus.”

“Don’t forget the cutesy cartoons.”

“Even better. That’s why Michigan’s art fairs boast only the highest quality. What we need is to rate the dumbest ratings ever. Whoever believes them should be berated. I’ll start. Denny Howell once wrote for our paper that, as a traveling man, he was going to rate rest-stop restrooms.”

“How did that turn out?’

“He stopped after one. Then there’s our beer correspondent, Myron Kukla, who covered the Grand Rapids Winter Beer Festivals. One year he sent a review plus a picture of Uncle Sam holding a cold one on stilts.”

“Huh?”

“Uncle Sam was on stilts with a cold one.”

“That’s still pretty stupid.”

“Sorry. I haven’t heard from Myron since the last such event.”

“When was that?”

“February. I wonder what could have happened.”

“You’re guilty of the same things you accuse MLive of,” my wife accused.

“I’m an expert. The point is, comparisons are odorous.”

“Who said that?”

“Dogberry, the bumbling constable in Shakespeare’s comedy ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’”

“Some source of wisdom.”

“WalletHub,” I went on, “based its state school system ratings on performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials, all things it claims it can quantify.”

“How do you rank WalletHub?”

“When it comes to rank, they’re definitive.”

“Why devote a column to rankings you think people should ignore?’

“Hey, some things we learn make us stupider.”

“You’re the embodiment.”

“Incarnation, you mean?”

“The doghouse is outside. I sentence you there,” she said.