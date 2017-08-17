By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Least Interesting Man in the World

Squirrels are eating The Commercial Record. Well, our building at least. They gnaw on the wood outside and stand to reduce us in time to sawdust.

Thought Internet competition, declining print revenues and so on were threats? Death by North Korean warheads …? Mere diversions. It is rodents nibbling, nibbling every day. What a way to go.

Where there’s life, there’s hope. Dos Equis last year replaced its “Most Interesting Man in the World” —bronzed and debonair actor Jonathan Goldsmith — with a younger but equally-bearded pitchman. Augustin Legrand now does things like skydive out of the space shuttle, ringed by Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, splashes down in the Caribbean, then rides teams of dolphins to a ticker-tape parade through downtown Manhattan.

All in a day’s work for me as well. But I never could grow a beard, so there’s no hope of landing that role myself. So much for hoisting a brew in a Riviera bistro, surrounded by fascinated women, and expounding, “I do not always drink beer. But when I do, I prefer Dos Equis.”

Alas, my wife knows me better. “You’re the Least Interesting Man in the World,” she said.

“What?” I protested. “Every day I wake up, drink two cups of coffee, drive to work, answer emails, process photos, rewrite press releases …”

“Zzz.”

“Then it’s off to hearings about garage setbacks, taking pictures of check passings …” I was starting to doze off myself. Then a thunderbolt hit.

“Wait!” I cried. “No one really wants to rappel off the Empire State Building onto a waiting Harley, speed through jammed streets for a flying leap over the Hudson River into the slipstream trailing eagles to circumnavigate Earth by air. We just want other people to think we are interesting while we stick to what’s comfortable. Boring is beautiful. Why not sell myself as the Least Interesting Man?”

“Honest marketing? That might be interesting,” my wife said. “But what would you sell with your lack of sizzle?”

“Cures for irregularity?” I mused. “That could be a problem. But not as pressing as death by squirrels.”

“They’re gnawing on your building, not you.”

“At my age, you think about death a lot. If the paper ends in the belly of Bullwinkle’s buddy, Rocky, how far off will my demise be? If — well, when — I go, I want it to be dramatic.”

“How about this?” she said, reading from a newsclipping. “Carol Sue Kirken, 75, of Michigan, died in her son’s arms in Tanzania Aug. 5 after being attacked by a hippopotamus.”

“Aren’t there Hippo privacy laws against sharing such information?”

“Those are HIPAA Laws. Hippos, the story goes on, are among the world’s deadliest animals, killing an estimated 500 people per year in Africa. They have sharp teeth, can outrun a human on land and have been known to attack and capsize small boats, killing passengers.”

“Beats death by squirrels,” I said. “But not really what I’d pictured.”

“How about the way gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson died 12 years ago?” she said. “Leave a note, headed ‘Football Season is Over,’ that reads, ‘No More Games. No More Bombs. No More Walking. No More Fun. No More Swimming. 67. That is 17 years past 50. 17 more than I needed or wanted. Boring. I am always bitchy. No Fun – for anybody. 67. You are getting Greedy. Act your old age. Relax – This won’t hurt,’ put a bullet through your head, then have your cremated ashes fired out a cannon in front of your friends Jack Nicholson, Johnny Depp and then-Sen. John Kerry.”

“Not my style either.”

“And squirrels are?”

“If I live as much as I can while I can, it could be the rest will take care of itself. Leave the best things I can for others …”

“Like those beer cans you left on the counter?”

“Stay thirsty, my friends,” I said.