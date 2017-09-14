By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Human Race

Running races with your feet isn’t easy. Running, as in trying to oversee, races isn’t either. Those who try it learn these events run you.

I write in advance of the 18th annual Mt. Baldhead Challenge because I won’t have time later. It’s my sixth year as a race director — we have several, luckily. The details involved are many.

Unleash close to 400 runners and walkers, of all speeds and ages, on street and trail courses spanning 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and 5K (3.1 miles). Add 100-some volunteers, untold spectators, motorists finding roads partially blocked by barricades, cones and runners … What could possibly go wrong?

Nothing, we hope — and know better. The first year the fledgling Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club was race sponsor, 2012, two young runners went straight where we had arrows pointing west. Dozens followed, got lost and literally wound up “going the extra mile.” At least most had a sense of humor.

A woman grew faint near the end the next year. “Where are your medics?” our contract timer asked.

“Um, 911 …?” He could have killed me.

The Saugatuck Township Fire District has been generous stationing teams with radios atop Baldhead and at the start/finish since then. City police have helped from the get-go with traffic safety.

Douglas, through its DPW, hangs our banner over Center Streets, sets out course cones and barricades, makes Beery Field chairs and tables available … Saugatuck city is gracious allowing us use of its parks and parcels. Ox-Bow, the Petter Gallery, Dunegrass and Tower Marine also let us run through their properties.

We began branding MBC this year as West Michigan’s Premier Multi-Terrain 15K and 5K races. The courses — with the 302 steps up Mt. Baldhead midway through the 15K — are memorable, judging from runners’ complaints and praises. Realize these are not normal people. There are dozens of races statewide every weekend, but none are like ours. “Want a fast time?” we pitch it. “Look elsewhere else. Want the best time you can have at a race? Look here.”

Cash sponsors — we honor the biggest ones on our banner, others on our t-shirts, brochures, website, Facebook page, start/finish signs … help us pay up-front costs for custom tech shirts; awards (custom pint glasses this year), rental tent, porta-johns, year-round supply storage, signage …

In-kind sponsors — Twisthink for design and branding; Saugatuck Brewing Co. for creating mile markers that were remarkable; Aqua-Fine for water; James Brandess, whose limited-edition prints are the perfect “Art Coast” awards for overall top finishers; DeMond’s and Kismet Bakery for food, The Commercial Record kicks for publicity — are essential and treasured players.

Photographers Erin Wilkinson, Marty Raebel and Ted Swoboda shared their special skills to document what we do.

Twisthink’s Gordon Standard joined me and fellow Rotarians Chris Yoder, Jack She- ridan and Jim Sullivan with this year’s directors’ planning. We are all volunteers and all proceeds go to charity.

Last year’s Challenge raised $10,000 for Rotary projects including helping the Sauga-tuck High School Interact Club build a school for sugarcane workers’ children in the Dominican Republic, SHS Senior of the Year and Spirit scholarships, Christian Neighbors food projects, the community’s annual Armed Forces Day luncheon and July 4 fireworks, on and on.

If, in addition, MBC shows off the area’s beauty and hospitality on the first weekend after Labor Day — the start of our fall “shoulder season” — so much the better. Many runners, before and afterwards, patronize local businesses, then decide they had such so much fun they come back with their friends and families.

This year’s pre- (and now post-) race numbers look outstanding. Then again, we lucked out and had almost-perfect running weather. (The glass-is-half-full-and-half-empty me says there’s no guarantee of that; have Plans B and C in mind if it’s different next year.) But numbers aren’t all the story.

People are the story. We want participants to have the times of their lives. They’ve invested not only their race fees but themselves to train for and tackle the Challenge. It is not designed to be easy. Our volunteers value that. We cheer and encourage everyone.

It’s a silly test, really. Completing a beautiful, slightly-zany course with 302 steps in the middle is an accomplishment — “See, if I apply myself I can do this” — that won’t solve life’s problems, cure humanizes’ ills or even that nagging hangnail.

Still, it’s an affirmation. We need more of those. As we tear down after the race what we put up for months beforehand, we think of mistakes we made — oversights, situations that arose we did not anticipate, human errors — and how to make next year better.

It is time to build new. Again …